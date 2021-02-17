Ethiopia reported 979 COVID 19 recovery cases over the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health disclosed that 979 COVID 19 recovery cases were reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. New coronavirus confirmed patients during the same period was 818

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 17, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,127‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:818‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 149,308

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,945‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 326‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 979‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,124‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,237

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,063,144‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 16, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,164‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:665‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 148,490

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,120‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 308‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 199‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 129,145‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,223

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,057,017‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 15, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,001‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 733‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 147,825

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,668‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 307‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 204‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,946‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,209

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,051,853‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 14, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 788‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 147,092

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,154‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 291‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 723‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,742‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,194

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,046,852‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 13, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,500‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:756‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,704

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,502‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 270‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,019‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,181

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,040,290‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 12, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,056‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 686‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,548

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,505‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 260‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 242‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,864‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,177

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,033,790‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 11, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,740‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 613‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 144,862

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,067‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 239‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 825‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,622‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,171

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,026,734‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 10, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,554‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 683‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 144,249

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,283‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 243‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 793‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:126,797‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,167

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,020,994‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 9, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,981‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 572‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 143,566

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,402‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 238‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 248‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 126,004‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,158

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,014,440‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 8, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,147‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 656‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 142,944

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,080‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 225‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125,756‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,156

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,009,459‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 7, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,677‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 885‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 142,338

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 14,569‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 208‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 88‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 142,338‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,148

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,004,313‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,563‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 570‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 141,453‌

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,775‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 219‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 290‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125,531‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,145

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,997,635‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 5, 2021 ‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,065‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 726‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 140,883

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,504‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 225‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 999‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125,241‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,136

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,991,072 ‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

