Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Home News Ethiopia reported 979 COVID 19 recovery cases over the past 24 hours
News
Updated:

Ethiopia reported 979 COVID 19 recovery cases over the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health disclosed that 979 COVID 19 recovery cases were reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. New coronavirus confirmed patients during the same period was 818

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 17, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,127‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:818‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 149,308
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,945‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 326‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 979‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,124‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,237
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,063,144‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 16, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,164‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:665‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 148,490
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,120‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 308‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 199‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 129,145‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,223
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,057,017‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 15, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,001‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 733‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 147,825
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,668‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 307‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 204‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,946‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,209
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,051,853‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 14, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 788‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 147,092
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,154‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 291‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 723‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,742‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,194
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,046,852‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 13, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,500‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:756‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,704
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,502‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 270‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,019‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,181
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,040,290‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 12, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,056‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 686‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,548
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,505‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 260‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 242‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,864‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,177
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,033,790‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 11, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,740‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 613‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 144,862
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,067‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 239‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 825‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,622‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,171
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,026,734‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 10, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,554‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 683‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 144,249
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,283‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 243‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 793‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:126,797‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,167
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,020,994‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 9, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,981‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 572‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 143,566
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,402‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 238‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 248‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 126,004‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,158
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,014,440‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 8, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,147‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 656‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 142,944
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,080‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 225‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125,756‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,156
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,009,459‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 7, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,677‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 885‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 142,338
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 14,569‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 208‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 88‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 142,338‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,148
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,004,313‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 6, 2021 

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,563‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 570‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 141,453‌
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,775‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 219‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 290‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125,531‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,145
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,997,635‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 5, 2021 ‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,065‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 726‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 140,883
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,504‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 225‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 999‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125,241‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,136
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,991,072 ‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News