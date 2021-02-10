793 new coronavirus recovery cases reported on Wednesday

Ethiopia reported 793 new coronavirus recovery cases on Wednesday. New confirmed cases for the same period was 683
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,554
Newly confirmed cases: 683
Total confirmed cases: 144,249
Active cases: 15,283
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 243
New cases of recovery: 793
Total registered recovery:126,797
Reported death so far: 2,167
The total number of people tested so far: 2,020,994
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,981
Newly confirmed cases: 572
Total confirmed cases: 143,566
Active cases: 15,402
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 238
New cases of recovery: 248
Total registered recovery: 126,004
Reported death so far: 2,158
The total number of people tested so far: 2,014,440
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,147
Newly confirmed cases: 656
Total confirmed cases: 142,944
Active cases: 15,080
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 137
Total registered recovery: 125,756
Reported death so far: 2,156
The total number of people tested so far: 2,009,459
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,677
Newly confirmed cases: 885
Total confirmed cases: 142,338
Active cases: 14,569
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 208
New cases of recovery: 88
Total registered recovery: 142,338
Reported death so far: 2,148
The total number of people tested so far: 2,004,313
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,563
Newly confirmed cases: 570
Total confirmed cases: 141,453
Active cases: 13,775
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 219
New cases of recovery: 290
Total registered recovery: 125,531
Reported death so far: 2,145
The total number of people tested so far: 1,997,635
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,065
Newly confirmed cases: 726
Total confirmed cases: 140,883
Active cases: 13,504
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 999
Total registered recovery: 125,241
Reported death so far: 2,136
The total number of people tested so far: 1,991,072
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,002
Newly confirmed cases:749
Total confirmed cases: 140,157
Active cases: 13,787
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 209
New cases of recovery: 254
Total registered recovery: 124,242
Reported death so far: 2,126
The total number of people tested so far: 1,986,007
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,632
Newly confirmed cases: 547
Total confirmed cases: 139,408
Active cases: 13,296
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 215
New cases of recovery: 182
Total registered recovery: 123,988
Reported death so far: 2,122
The total number of people tested so far: 1,980,005
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,605
Newly confirmed cases: 477
Total confirmed cases: 138,861
Active cases: 12,937
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 228
New cases of recovery: 838
Total registered recovery: 123,806
Reported death so far: 2,116
The total number of people tested so far: 1,974,373
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,216
Newly confirmed cases: 734
Total confirmed cases: 138,384
Active cases:13,311
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230
New cases of recovery: 106
Total registered recovery: 122,968
Reported death so far: 2,201
The total number of people tested so far: 1,968,768
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,109
Newly confirmed cases: 629
Total confirmed cases: 137,650
Active cases: 12,693
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 252
New cases of recovery: 274
Total registered recovery: 122,862
Reported death so far: 2,093
The total number of people tested so far: 1,962,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,099
Newly confirmed cases: 656
Total confirmed cases: 137,021
Active cases: 12,340
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 241
New cases of recovery: 601
Total registered recovery: 122,588
Reported death so far: 2,091
The total number of people tested so far: 1,955,443
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,011
Newly confirmed cases: 771
Total confirmed cases: 136,365
Active cases: 12,289
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 228
New cases of recovery: 127
Total registered recovery: 121,987
Reported death so far:2,087
The total number of people tested so far: 1,949,344
