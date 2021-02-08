Ethiopia reported 656 newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the past twenty-four hours. Recovery case for the same period was only 137
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,147
Newly confirmed cases: 656
Total confirmed cases: 142,944
Active cases: 15,080
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 137
Total registered recovery: 125,756
Reported death so far: 2,156
The total number of people tested so far: 2,009,459
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,677
Newly confirmed cases: 885
Total confirmed cases: 142,338
Active cases: 14,569
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 208
New cases of recovery: 88
Total registered recovery: 142,338
Reported death so far: 2,148
The total number of people tested so far: 2,004,313
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,563
Newly confirmed cases: 570
Total confirmed cases: 141,453
Active cases: 13,775
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 219
New cases of recovery: 290
Total registered recovery: 125,531
Reported death so far: 2,145
The total number of people tested so far: 1,997,635
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,065
Newly confirmed cases: 726
Total confirmed cases: 140,883
Active cases: 13,504
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 999
Total registered recovery: 125,241
Reported death so far: 2,136
The total number of people tested so far: 1,991,072
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,002
Newly confirmed cases:749
Total confirmed cases: 140,157
Active cases: 13,787
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 209
New cases of recovery: 254
Total registered recovery: 124,242
Reported death so far: 2,126
The total number of people tested so far: 1,986,007
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,632
Newly confirmed cases: 547
Total confirmed cases: 139,408
Active cases: 13,296
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 215
New cases of recovery: 182
Total registered recovery: 123,988
Reported death so far: 2,122
The total number of people tested so far: 1,980,005
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,605
Newly confirmed cases: 477
Total confirmed cases: 138,861
Active cases: 12,937
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 228
New cases of recovery: 838
Total registered recovery: 123,806
Reported death so far: 2,116
The total number of people tested so far: 1,974,373
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,216
Newly confirmed cases: 734
Total confirmed cases: 138,384
Active cases:13,311
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230
New cases of recovery: 106
Total registered recovery: 122,968
Reported death so far: 2,201
The total number of people tested so far: 1,968,768
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,109
Newly confirmed cases: 629
Total confirmed cases: 137,650
Active cases: 12,693
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 252
New cases of recovery: 274
Total registered recovery: 122,862
Reported death so far: 2,093
The total number of people tested so far: 1,962,552
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,099
Newly confirmed cases: 656
Total confirmed cases: 137,021
Active cases: 12,340
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 241
New cases of recovery: 601
Total registered recovery: 122,588
Reported death so far: 2,091
The total number of people tested so far: 1,955,443
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,011
Newly confirmed cases: 771
Total confirmed cases: 136,365
Active cases: 12,289
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 228
New cases of recovery: 127
Total registered recovery: 121,987
Reported death so far:2,087
The total number of people tested so far: 1,949,344
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,003
Newly confirmed cases:549
Total confirmed cases: 135,594
Active cases: 11,647
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230
New cases of recovery: 266
Total registered recovery: 121,860
Reported death so far: 2,085
The total number of people tested so far: 1,942,333
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update January 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,852
Newly confirmed cases: 476
Total confirmed cases: 135,045
Active cases: 11.366
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 217
New cases of recovery: 846
Total registered recovery: 121,594
Reported death so far: 2,083
The total number of people tested so far: 1,936,330
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena