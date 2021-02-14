Ethiopia reported 788 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

Ethiopia reported 788 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. Reported new recoveries for the same period was 723
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,562
Newly confirmed cases: 788
Total confirmed cases: 147,092
Active cases: 16,154
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 291
New cases of recovery: 723
Total registered recovery: 128,742
Reported death so far: 2,194
The total number of people tested so far: 2,046,852
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,500
Newly confirmed cases:756
Total confirmed cases: 145,704
Active cases: 15,502
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 270
New cases of recovery: 155
Total registered recovery: 128,019
Reported death so far: 2,181
The total number of people tested so far: 2,040,290
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,056
Newly confirmed cases: 686
Total confirmed cases: 145,548
Active cases: 15,505
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 260
New cases of recovery: 242
Total registered recovery: 127,864
Reported death so far: 2,177
The total number of people tested so far: 2,033,790
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,740
Newly confirmed cases: 613
Total confirmed cases: 144,862
Active cases: 15,067
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 239
New cases of recovery: 825
Total registered recovery: 127,622
Reported death so far: 2,171
The total number of people tested so far: 2,026,734
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,554
Newly confirmed cases: 683
Total confirmed cases: 144,249
Active cases: 15,283
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 243
New cases of recovery: 793
Total registered recovery:126,797
Reported death so far: 2,167
The total number of people tested so far: 2,020,994
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,981
Newly confirmed cases: 572
Total confirmed cases: 143,566
Active cases: 15,402
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 238
New cases of recovery: 248
Total registered recovery: 126,004
Reported death so far: 2,158
The total number of people tested so far: 2,014,440
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,147
Newly confirmed cases: 656
Total confirmed cases: 142,944
Active cases: 15,080
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 137
Total registered recovery: 125,756
Reported death so far: 2,156
The total number of people tested so far: 2,009,459
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,677
Newly confirmed cases: 885
Total confirmed cases: 142,338
Active cases: 14,569
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 208
New cases of recovery: 88
Total registered recovery: 142,338
Reported death so far: 2,148
The total number of people tested so far: 2,004,313
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,563
Newly confirmed cases: 570
Total confirmed cases: 141,453
Active cases: 13,775
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 219
New cases of recovery: 290
Total registered recovery: 125,531
Reported death so far: 2,145
The total number of people tested so far: 1,997,635
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,065
Newly confirmed cases: 726
Total confirmed cases: 140,883
Active cases: 13,504
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 999
Total registered recovery: 125,241
Reported death so far: 2,136
The total number of people tested so far: 1,991,072
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,002
Newly confirmed cases:749
Total confirmed cases: 140,157
Active cases: 13,787
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 209
New cases of recovery: 254
Total registered recovery: 124,242
Reported death so far: 2,126
The total number of people tested so far: 1,986,007
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,632
Newly confirmed cases: 547
Total confirmed cases: 139,408
Active cases: 13,296
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 215
New cases of recovery: 182
Total registered recovery: 123,988
Reported death so far: 2,122
The total number of people tested so far: 1,980,005
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,605
Newly confirmed cases: 477
Total confirmed cases: 138,861
Active cases: 12,937
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 228
New cases of recovery: 838
Total registered recovery: 123,806
Reported death so far: 2,116
The total number of people tested so far: 1,974,373
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Dear Editors,
It is happening again on the MOH Twitter page. On my calculation the new confirmed cases for the day(Feb 14) came out to be 1,388. That is deducting yesterday total new confirmed cases from today’s total conformed cases(147,092-145,704=1,388). But the MOH Twitter page shows 788. It has been similar to my calculations for months until yesterday. Have they changed their system? That is a huge parity. May be they are now backing out false readings from the first counts. It could be the reason why there is nothing showing under Ethiopia with the daily counts in the major databases. In any case the daily new confirmed cases have been showing a surge lately. That is the result of careless celebrations at the recent festivals.