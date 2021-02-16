Ethiopia reported 665 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health reported that 665 new coronavirus cases were confirmed across Ethiopia over the past twenty-four hours. Reported recovery for the same period is 199.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,164
Newly confirmed cases:665
Total confirmed cases: 148,490
Active cases: 17,120
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 308
New cases of recovery: 199
Total registered recovery: 129,145
Reported death so far: 2,223
The total number of people tested so far: 2,057,017
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,001
Newly confirmed cases: 733
Total confirmed cases: 147,825
Active cases: 16,668
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 307
New cases of recovery: 204
Total registered recovery: 128,946
Reported death so far: 2,209
The total number of people tested so far: 2,051,853
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,562
Newly confirmed cases: 788
Total confirmed cases: 147,092
Active cases: 16,154
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 291
New cases of recovery: 723
Total registered recovery: 128,742
Reported death so far: 2,194
The total number of people tested so far: 2,046,852
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,500
Newly confirmed cases:756
Total confirmed cases: 145,704
Active cases: 15,502
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 270
New cases of recovery: 155
Total registered recovery: 128,019
Reported death so far: 2,181
The total number of people tested so far: 2,040,290
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,056
Newly confirmed cases: 686
Total confirmed cases: 145,548
Active cases: 15,505
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 260
New cases of recovery: 242
Total registered recovery: 127,864
Reported death so far: 2,177
The total number of people tested so far: 2,033,790
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,740
Newly confirmed cases: 613
Total confirmed cases: 144,862
Active cases: 15,067
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 239
New cases of recovery: 825
Total registered recovery: 127,622
Reported death so far: 2,171
The total number of people tested so far: 2,026,734
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,554
Newly confirmed cases: 683
Total confirmed cases: 144,249
Active cases: 15,283
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 243
New cases of recovery: 793
Total registered recovery:126,797
Reported death so far: 2,167
The total number of people tested so far: 2,020,994
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,981
Newly confirmed cases: 572
Total confirmed cases: 143,566
Active cases: 15,402
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 238
New cases of recovery: 248
Total registered recovery: 126,004
Reported death so far: 2,158
The total number of people tested so far: 2,014,440
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,147
Newly confirmed cases: 656
Total confirmed cases: 142,944
Active cases: 15,080
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 137
Total registered recovery: 125,756
Reported death so far: 2,156
The total number of people tested so far: 2,009,459
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,677
Newly confirmed cases: 885
Total confirmed cases: 142,338
Active cases: 14,569
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 208
New cases of recovery: 88
Total registered recovery: 142,338
Reported death so far: 2,148
The total number of people tested so far: 2,004,313
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,563
Newly confirmed cases: 570
Total confirmed cases: 141,453
Active cases: 13,775
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 219
New cases of recovery: 290
Total registered recovery: 125,531
Reported death so far: 2,145
The total number of people tested so far: 1,997,635
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,065
Newly confirmed cases: 726
Total confirmed cases: 140,883
Active cases: 13,504
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 999
Total registered recovery: 125,241
Reported death so far: 2,136
The total number of people tested so far: 1,991,072
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,002
Newly confirmed cases:749
Total confirmed cases: 140,157
Active cases: 13,787
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 209
New cases of recovery: 254
Total registered recovery: 124,242
Reported death so far: 2,126
The total number of people tested so far: 1,986,007
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
