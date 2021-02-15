Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases number is soaring again. Now it has reached 16,668. Further details provided below.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 15, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,001‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 733‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 147,825

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,668‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 307‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 204‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,946‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,209

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,051,853‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 14, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 788‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 147,092

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,154‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 291‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 723‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,742‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,194

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,046,852‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 13, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,500‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:756‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,704

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,502‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 270‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,019‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,181

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,040,290‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 12, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,056‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 686‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,548

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,505‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 260‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 242‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,864‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,177

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,033,790‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 11, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,740‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 613‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 144,862

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,067‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 239‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 825‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,622‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,171

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,026,734‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 10, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,554‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 683‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 144,249

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,283‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 243‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 793‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:126,797‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,167

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,020,994‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 9, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,981‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 572‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 143,566

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,402‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 238‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 248‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 126,004‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,158

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,014,440‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 8, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,147‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 656‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 142,944

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,080‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 225‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125,756‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,156

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,009,459‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 7, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,677‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 885‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 142,338

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 14,569‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 208‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 88‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 142,338‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,148

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,004,313‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,563‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 570‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 141,453‌

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,775‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 219‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 290‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125,531‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,145

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,997,635‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 5, 2021 ‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,065‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 726‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 140,883

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,504‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 225‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 999‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125,241‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,136

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,991,072 ‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 4, 2021 ‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,002‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:749‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 140,157

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,787‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 209‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 254‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 124,242‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,126

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,986,007‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 3, 2021 ‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,632‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 547‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 139,408

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,296‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 215‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 182‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 123,988‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,122

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,980,005‌‌

