Coronavirus : 7, 947 tests conducted over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,947
Newly confirmed cases: 841
Total confirmed cases: 151,857
Active cases: 18,343
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 337
New cases of recovery: 675
Total registered recovery: 131,241
Reported death so far: 2,271
The total number of people tested so far:2,084,845
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,901
Newly confirmed cases: 837
Total confirmed cases: 151,016
Active cases: 18,189
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 327
New cases of recovery: 167
Total registered recovery: 130,566
Reported death so far: 2,259
The total number of people tested so far: 2,076,898
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,853
Newly confirmed cases:871
Total confirmed cases: 150,179
Active cases: 17,529
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 348
New cases of recovery: 871
Total registered recovery: 130,399
Reported death so far: 2,249
The total number of people tested so far: 150,179
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,127
Newly confirmed cases:818
Total confirmed cases: 149,308
Active cases: 16,945
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 326
New cases of recovery: 979
Total registered recovery: 130,124
Reported death so far: 2,237
The total number of people tested so far: 2,063,144
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,164
Newly confirmed cases:665
Total confirmed cases: 148,490
Active cases: 17,120
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 308
New cases of recovery: 199
Total registered recovery: 129,145
Reported death so far: 2,223
The total number of people tested so far: 2,057,017
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,001
Newly confirmed cases: 733
Total confirmed cases: 147,825
Active cases: 16,668
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 307
New cases of recovery: 204
Total registered recovery: 128,946
Reported death so far: 2,209
The total number of people tested so far: 2,051,853
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,562
Newly confirmed cases: 788
Total confirmed cases: 147,092
Active cases: 16,154
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 291
New cases of recovery: 723
Total registered recovery: 128,742
Reported death so far: 2,194
The total number of people tested so far: 2,046,852
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,500
Newly confirmed cases:756
Total confirmed cases: 145,704
Active cases: 15,502
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 270
New cases of recovery: 155
Total registered recovery: 128,019
Reported death so far: 2,181
The total number of people tested so far: 2,040,290
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,056
Newly confirmed cases: 686
Total confirmed cases: 145,548
Active cases: 15,505
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 260
New cases of recovery: 242
Total registered recovery: 127,864
Reported death so far: 2,177
The total number of people tested so far: 2,033,790
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,740
Newly confirmed cases: 613
Total confirmed cases: 144,862
Active cases: 15,067
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 239
New cases of recovery: 825
Total registered recovery: 127,622
Reported death so far: 2,171
The total number of people tested so far: 2,026,734
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,554
Newly confirmed cases: 683
Total confirmed cases: 144,249
Active cases: 15,283
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 243
New cases of recovery: 793
Total registered recovery:126,797
Reported death so far: 2,167
The total number of people tested so far: 2,020,994
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,981
Newly confirmed cases: 572
Total confirmed cases: 143,566
Active cases: 15,402
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 238
New cases of recovery: 248
Total registered recovery: 126,004
Reported death so far: 2,158
The total number of people tested so far: 2,014,440
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,147
Newly confirmed cases: 656
Total confirmed cases: 142,944
Active cases: 15,080
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 225
New cases of recovery: 137
Total registered recovery: 125,756
Reported death so far: 2,156
The total number of people tested so far: 2,009,459
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
