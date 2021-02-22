Ethiopia active Coronavirus cases over 19,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Ethiopia seems to be soaring. There are now over 19,000 active cases across the country.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 22, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,960‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 735‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 153,541

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,533‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 346‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 347‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,713‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,293

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,096,810

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,005‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 949‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 152,806

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,159‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 370‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,366‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,090,850‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 20, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,947‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 841‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 151,857

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,343‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 337‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 675‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,241‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,271

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,084,845‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 19, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,901‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 837‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 151,016

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,189‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 327‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,566‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,259

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,076,898‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 18, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,853‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:871‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 150,179

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,529‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 348‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 871‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,399‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,249

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 150,179‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 17, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,127‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:818‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 149,308

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,945‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 326‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 979‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,124‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,237

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,063,144‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 16, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,164‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:665‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 148,490

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,120‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 308‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 199‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 129,145‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,223

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,057,017‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 15, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,001‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 733‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 147,825

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,668‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 307‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 204‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,946‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,209

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,051,853‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 14, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 788‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 147,092

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,154‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 291‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 723‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,742‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,194

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,046,852‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 13, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,500‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:756‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,704

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,502‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 270‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,019‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,181

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,040,290‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 12, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,056‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 686‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,548

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,505‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 260‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 242‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,864‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,177

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,033,790‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 11, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,740‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 613‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 144,862

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,067‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 239‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 825‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,622‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,171

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,026,734‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 10, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,554‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 683‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 144,249

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,283‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 243‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 793‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:126,797‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,167

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,020,994‌‌

___

