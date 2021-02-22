Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Home News Ethiopia active Coronavirus cases over 19,000
News
Updated:

Ethiopia active Coronavirus cases over 19,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Ethiopia seems to be soaring. There are now over 19,000 active cases across the country.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 22, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,960‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 735‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 153,541
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,533‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 346‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 347‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,713
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,293
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,096,810
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,005‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 949‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 152,806
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,159‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 370‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,366
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,090,850‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 20, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,947‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 841‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 151,857
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,343‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 337‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 675‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,241
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,271
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,084,845‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 19, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,901‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 837‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 151,016
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,189‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 327‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,566‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,259
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,076,898‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 18, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,853‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:871‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 150,179
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,529‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 348‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 871‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,399‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,249
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 150,179‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 17, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,127‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:818‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 149,308
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,945‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 326‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 979‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,124‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,237
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,063,144‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 16, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,164‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:665‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 148,490
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,120‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 308‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 199‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 129,145‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,223
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,057,017‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 15, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,001‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 733‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 147,825
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,668‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 307‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 204‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,946‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,209
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,051,853‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 14, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 788‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 147,092
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,154‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 291‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 723‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,742‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,194
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,046,852‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 13, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,500‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:756‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,704
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,502‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 270‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 128,019‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,181
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,040,290‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 12, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,056‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 686‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 145,548
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,505‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 260‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 242‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,864‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,177
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,033,790‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 11, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,740‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 613‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 144,862
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,067‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 239‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 825‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127,622‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,171
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,026,734‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 10, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,554‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 683‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 144,249
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,283‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 243‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 793‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:126,797‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,167
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,020,994‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

___

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News