Confirmed coronavirus cases in Ethiopia surpass 160,000

Ethiopia’s confirmed coronavirus case surpassed 160,000 over the past twenty-four hours. Active cases are now over 22,000
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,030
Newly confirmed cases:841
Total confirmed cases: 160,813
Active cases: 22,346
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 366
New cases of recovery: 841
Total registered recovery: 136,079
Reported death so far: 2,386
The total number of people tested so far: 2,146,457
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,840
Newly confirmed cases:900
Total confirmed cases: 159,972
Active cases: 22,420
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 375
New cases of recovery: 319
Total registered recovery: 135,177
Reported death so far: 2,373
The total number of people tested so far: 2,140,427
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,551
Newly confirmed cases:1,019
Total confirmed cases: 159,072
Active cases: 21,847
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 365
New cases of recovery:122
Total registered recovery: 134,858
Reported death so far: 2,365
The total number of people tested so far:2,134,587
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,759
Newly confirmed cases: 1,006
Total confirmed cases: 158,053
Active cases: 20,961
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 377
New cases of recovery:175
Total registered recovery: 134,736
Reported death so far: 2,354
The total number of people tested so far:2,128,036
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,659
Newly confirmed cases: 935
Total confirmed cases: 157,047
Active cases: 20,144
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 375
New cases of recovery: 954
Total registered recovery: 134,561
Reported death so far: 2,340
The total number of people tested so far:2,121,277
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,212
Newly confirmed cases: 878
Total confirmed cases: 156,112
Active cases: 20,182
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 387
New cases of recovery: 169
Total registered recovery: 133,607
Reported death so far: 2,321
The total number of people tested so far:2,114,618
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,089
Newly confirmed cases: 977
Total confirmed cases: 155,234
Active cases: 19,478
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 386
New cases of recovery: 387
Total registered recovery: 133,438
Reported death so far: 2,316
The total number of people tested so far:2,108,406
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,507
Newly confirmed cases: 716
Total confirmed cases: 154,257
Active cases: 18,899
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 364
New cases of recovery: 1,338
Total registered recovery: 133,051
Reported death so far: 2,305
The total number of people tested so far:2,102,317
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,960
Newly confirmed cases: 735
Total confirmed cases: 153,541
Active cases: 19,533
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 346
New cases of recovery: 347
Total registered recovery: 131,713
Reported death so far: 2,293
The total number of people tested so far:2,096,810
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,005
Newly confirmed cases: 949
Total confirmed cases: 152,806
Active cases: 19,159
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 370
New cases of recovery: 125
Total registered recovery: 131,366
Reported death so far: 2,279
The total number of people tested so far:2,090,850
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,947
Newly confirmed cases: 841
Total confirmed cases: 151,857
Active cases: 18,343
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 337
New cases of recovery: 675
Total registered recovery: 131,241
Reported death so far: 2,271
The total number of people tested so far:2,084,845
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,901
Newly confirmed cases: 837
Total confirmed cases: 151,016
Active cases: 18,189
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 327
New cases of recovery: 167
Total registered recovery: 130,566
Reported death so far: 2,259
The total number of people tested so far: 2,076,898
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,853
Newly confirmed cases:871
Total confirmed cases: 150,179
Active cases: 17,529
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 348
New cases of recovery: 871
Total registered recovery: 130,399
Reported death so far: 2,249
The total number of people tested so far: 150,179
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,127
Newly confirmed cases:818
Total confirmed cases: 149,308
Active cases: 16,945
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 326
New cases of recovery: 979
Total registered recovery: 130,124
Reported death so far: 2,237
The total number of people tested so far: 2,063,144
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
