Confirmed coronavirus cases in Ethiopia surpass 160,000

Ethiopia’s confirmed coronavirus case surpassed 160,000 over the past twenty-four hours. Active cases are now over 22,000

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health (photo : file/ENA )

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 2, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,030‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:841‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 160,813

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,346‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 366‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 841‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 136,079‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,386

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,146,457

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 1, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,840‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:900‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 159,972

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,420‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 375‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 319‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 135,177‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,373

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,140,427

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 28, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,551‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:1,019‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 159,072

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,847‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 365‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:122‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 134,858‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,365

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,134,587

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 27, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,759‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,006‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 158,053

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,961‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 377‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:175‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 134,736‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,354

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,128,036

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 26, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,659‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 935‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 157,047

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,144‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 375‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 954‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 134,561‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,340

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,121,277

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,212‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 878‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 156,112

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,182‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 387‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 169‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 133,607‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,321

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,114,618

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,089‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 977‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 155,234

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,478‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 386‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 387‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 133,438‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,108,406

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,507‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 716‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 154,257

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,899‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 364‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,338‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 133,051‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,305

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,102,317

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,960‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 735‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 153,541

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,533‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 346‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 347‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,713‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,293

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,096,810

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,005‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 949‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 152,806

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,159‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 370‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,366‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,090,850‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 20, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,947‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 841‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 151,857

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,343‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 337‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 675‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 131,241‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,271

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,084,845‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 19, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,901‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 837‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 151,016

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,189‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 327‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,566‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,259

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,076,898‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 18, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,853‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:871‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 150,179

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,529‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 348‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 871‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,399‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,249

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 150,179‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 17, 2021‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,127‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:818‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 149,308

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,945‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 326‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 979‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 130,124‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,237

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,063,144‌‌

