Ethiopia saw a spike in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hrs

Ethiopia reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases over the past twenty-four hours. Active cases in the country reaches 27,375.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,819
Newly confirmed cases: 1,543
Total confirmed cases:169,878
Active cases: 27,375
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 430
New cases of recovery: 503
Total registered recovery: 140,035
Reported death so far: 2,466
The total number of people tested so far: 2,200,130
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,566
Newly confirmed cases: 1,202
Total confirmed cases: 168,335
Active cases: 26,350
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 427
New cases of recovery: 893
Total registered recovery: 139,532
Reported death so far: 2,451
The total number of people tested so far: 2,192,311
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,342
Newly confirmed cases: 995
Total confirmed cases: 167,133
Active cases: 26,050
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 435
New cases of recovery: 139
Total registered recovery: 138,639
Reported death so far: 2,442
The total number of people tested so far: 2,184,745
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,490
Newly confirmed cases: 1,109
Total confirmed cases: 166,138
Active cases: 25,207
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 436
New cases of recovery: 715
Total registered recovery: 138,500
Reported death so far: 2,429
The total number of people tested so far: 2,178,403
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,406
Newly confirmed cases: 956
Total confirmed cases: 165,029
Active cases: 24,822
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 427
New cases of recovery: 354
Total registered recovery: 137,785
Reported death so far: 2,420
The total number of people tested so far: 2,171,913
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,211
Newly confirmed cases: 1,119
Total confirmed cases: 164,073
Active cases: 24,236
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 427
New cases of recovery: 228
Total registered recovery: 137,431
Reported death so far:2,404
The total number of people tested so far: 2,165,507
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,557
Newly confirmed cases: 980
Total confirmed cases: 162,954
Active cases: 23,355
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 392
New cases of recovery: 760
Total registered recovery: 137,203
Reported death so far: 2,394
The total number of people tested so far: 2,158,296
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,282
Newly confirmed cases:1,161
Total confirmed cases: 161,974
Active cases: 23,138
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 398
New cases of recovery: 364
Total registered recovery: 136,443
Reported death so far:2,391
The total number of people tested so far: 2,152,739
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,030
Newly confirmed cases:841
Total confirmed cases: 160,813
Active cases: 22,346
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 366
New cases of recovery: 841
Total registered recovery: 136,079
Reported death so far: 2,386
The total number of people tested so far: 2,146,457
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,840
Newly confirmed cases:900
Total confirmed cases: 159,972
Active cases: 22,420
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 375
New cases of recovery: 319
Total registered recovery: 135,177
Reported death so far: 2,373
The total number of people tested so far: 2,140,427
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,551
Newly confirmed cases:1,019
Total confirmed cases: 159,072
Active cases: 21,847
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 365
New cases of recovery:122
Total registered recovery: 134,858
Reported death so far: 2,365
The total number of people tested so far:2,134,587
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,759
Newly confirmed cases: 1,006
Total confirmed cases: 158,053
Active cases: 20,961
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 377
New cases of recovery:175
Total registered recovery: 134,736
Reported death so far: 2,354
The total number of people tested so far:2,128,036
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,659
Newly confirmed cases: 935
Total confirmed cases: 157,047
Active cases: 20,144
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 375
New cases of recovery: 954
Total registered recovery: 134,561
Reported death so far: 2,340
The total number of people tested so far:2,121,277
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,212
Newly confirmed cases: 878
Total confirmed cases: 156,112
Active cases: 20,182
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 387
New cases of recovery: 169
Total registered recovery: 133,607
Reported death so far: 2,321
The total number of people tested so far:2,114,618
