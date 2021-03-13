Sunday, March 14, 2021
Updated:

1,483 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday

Ethiopia has reported one of the highest new coronavirus cases in weeks. 1,483 new patients confirmed over the past twenty-four hours.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,483‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:174,054
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 29,471‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:464‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 846‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 142,041
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,540
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,221,834
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,985‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,361‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:172,571
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,864‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:454‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 141,195
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,510
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,214,180
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,065‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,332‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:171,210
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,885‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 428‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 805‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,840
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,483
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,207,195
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,819‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,543‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:169,878
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,375‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 430‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 503‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,035
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,466
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,200,130
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,566‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,202‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 168,335
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,350‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 893‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 139,532
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,451
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,192,311
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,342‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 995‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 167,133
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,050‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 139‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 138,639
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,442
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,184,745
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,490‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,109‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 166,138
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,207‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 436‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 715‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 138,500
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,429
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,178,403
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,406‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 956‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 165,029
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,822‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 354‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137,785
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,420
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,171,913
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,211‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,119‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 164,073
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,236‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 228‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137,431
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,404
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,165,507
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,557‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 980‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 162,954
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 23,355‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 392‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 760‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137,203
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,394
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,158,296
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,282‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:1,161‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 161,974
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 23,138‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 398‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 364‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 136,443
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,391
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,152,739
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,030‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:841‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 160,813
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,346‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 366‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 841‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 136,079
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,386
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,146,457
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,840‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:900‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 159,972
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,420‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 375‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 319‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 135,177
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,373
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,140,427
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,551‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:1,019‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 159,072
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,847‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 365‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:122‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 134,858
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,365
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,134,587
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

  1. The high new case seem to follow a pattern that the more number of people tested the more new cases discovered. I take that as a sort of good news in disguise. The more positive results Dr. Lisa bint Tadesse finds the more people she can isolate. On the other hand the pandemic seems to have reached a plateau but it remains hell bent not to go down on the other side. The same scenario is showing itself throughout Europe lately where some countries are reinstating lockdowns. India that seemed to have things in order regarding the pandemic the scourge is surging again. Citizens are just going through mitigating fatigue spell every where. That is when the pandemic jumps bail and goes on rampage again with impunity. Just look at the latest numbers from France, Italy, Poland and others in Europe. It is carnage there. That is why I urge my dear countrymen/women to not let your guard down. Following the simple steps like wearing face mask and keeping a safe distance between you and the other stranger is in order. Throw washing/sanitizing your hands in there you will make the world a better place for you and your fellow citizens. You can skip one or two your daily meals and survive but if you flaunt the mitigating protocol of COVID-19 you may not make it to your next anniversary. May The Almighty Our Creator Save Us All!!!!

