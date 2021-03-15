Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit still high

Ethiopia’s Ministry of health report on Friday shows that there are 531 Coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The number of new confirmed cases reported over the past 24 hours is 1,151

Coronavirus _ Ethiopia _ March 15

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,760‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,151‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:176,618
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:30,233‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 531‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143,828
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,555
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,233,489
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,895‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,413‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:175,467
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:29,205‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:467‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,669‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143,710
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,550
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,227,729
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,483‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:174,054
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 29,471‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:464‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 846‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 142,041
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,540
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,221,834
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,985‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,361‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:172,571
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,864‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:454‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 141,195
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,510
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,214,180
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,065‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,332‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:171,210
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,885‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 428‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 805‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,840
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,483
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,207,195
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,819‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,543‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:169,878
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,375‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 430‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 503‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,035
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,466
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,200,130
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,566‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,202‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 168,335
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,350‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 893‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 139,532
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,451
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,192,311
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,342‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 995‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 167,133
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,050‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 139‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 138,639
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,442
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,184,745
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,490‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,109‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 166,138
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,207‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 436‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 715‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 138,500
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,429
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,178,403
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,406‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 956‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 165,029
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,822‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 354‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137,785
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,420
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,171,913
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,211‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,119‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 164,073
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,236‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 228‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137,431
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,404
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,165,507
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
