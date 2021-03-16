Ethiopia reported 1490 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. Recovery cases for the same period is 660.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,338‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,490‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:178,108

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:31,045‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 591‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 660‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 144,488‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,573

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,240,827

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,760‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,151‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:176,618

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:30,233‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 531‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143,828‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,555

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,233,489

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,895‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,413‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:175,467

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:29,205‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:467‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,669‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143,710‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,550

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,227,729

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 13, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,483‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:174,054

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 29,471‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:464‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 846‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 142,041‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,540

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,221,834

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,985‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,361‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:172,571

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,864‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:454‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 141,195‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,510

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,214,180

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,065‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,332‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:171,210

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,885‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 428‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 805‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,840‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,483

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,207,195

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,819‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,543‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:169,878

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,375‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 430‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 503‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,035‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,466

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,200,130

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,566‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,202‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 168,335

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,350‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 893‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 139,532‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,451

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,192,311

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,342‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 995‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 167,133

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,050‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 139‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 138,639‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,442

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,184,745

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,490‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,109‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 166,138

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,207‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 436‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 715‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 138,500‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,429

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,178,403

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,406‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 956‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 165,029

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,822‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 354‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 137,785‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,420

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,171,913

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena