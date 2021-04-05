Ethiopia reported 37 deaths and 2,138 new coronavirus cases across the country over the past 24 hours.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,038‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,138‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 217,327

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 51,303‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 862‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,054

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,022

New deaths : 37‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,000

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,398,596

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,962‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,878‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 215,189

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 50,256‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 857‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 742

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,968‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,963

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,389,558

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,392‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,997‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 213,311

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 49,147‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 818‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,297

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,226‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,936

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,382,596

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,017‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,353‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 211,314

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 48,468‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 829‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 493

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 159,929‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,915

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,374,204

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,294‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,372‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 208,961

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 46,633‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 853‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,327

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 159,436‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,890

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,365,187

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,022‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,068‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 206,589

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,613‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 865‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,484‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 158,109‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,865

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,356,893

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,296‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,976‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 204,521

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,053‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 828‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,435‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 156,625‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,841

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,348,871

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,840‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,982‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 202,190

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 44,528‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:795‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 867‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155,190‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,825

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,340,575

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,250‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,769‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 200,563

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 43,437‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:805‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,087‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 154,323‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,801

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,332,735

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,665‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,142‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 198,794

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,772‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:780‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 728‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 153,236‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,784

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,325,485

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,171‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,097‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196,621

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,342‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:769‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,336‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 152,508‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,769

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316,739

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

___

