Ethiopia : Over 2000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,022‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,068‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 206,589

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,613‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 865‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,484‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 158,109‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,865

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,356,893

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,296‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,976‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 204,521

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,053‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 828‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,435‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 156,625‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,841

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,348,871

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,840‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,982‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 202,190

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 44,528‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:795‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 867‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155,190‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,825

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,340,575

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,250‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,769‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 200,563

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 43,437‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:805‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,087‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 154,323‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,801

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,332,735

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,665‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,142‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 198,794

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,772‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:780‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 728‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 153,236‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,784

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,325,485

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,171‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,097‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196,621

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,342‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:769‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,336‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 152,508‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,769

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316,739

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,423‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,949‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 194,524

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 40,609‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:744‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 530‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151,172‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,741

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,308,568

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,659‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,981‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 192,575

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 39,213‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:752‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,052‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 150,642‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,718

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,301,145

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,092‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,692‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190,594

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 38,309‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:693‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,019‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 149,590‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,693

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,293,486

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,922‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,537‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 188,902

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,655‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:653‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,119‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 148,571‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,674

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,286,394

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,724‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 187,365

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,252‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 605‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,179‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 147,452‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,659

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279,472

