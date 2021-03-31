Thursday, April 1, 2021
Ethiopia : Over 2000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours

Ethiopia reported over 2000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. 865 in the intensive care unit.

March 31 _ Coronavirus _ Ethiopia

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,022‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,068‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 206,589
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,613‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 865‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,484‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 158,109
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,865
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,356,893
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,296‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,976‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 204,521
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,053‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 828‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,435‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 156,625
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,841
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,348,871
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,840‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,982‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 202,190
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 44,528‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:795‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 867‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155,190
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,825
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,340,575
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,250‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,769‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 200,563
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 43,437‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:805‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,087‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 154,323
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,801
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,332,735
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,665‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,142‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 198,794
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,772‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:780‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 728‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 153,236
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,784
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,325,485
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,171‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,097‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196,621
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,342‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:769‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,336‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 152,508
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,769
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316,739
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,423‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,949‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 194,524
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 40,609‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:744‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 530‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151,172
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,741
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,308,568
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,659‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,981‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 192,575
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 39,213‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:752‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,052‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 150,642
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,718
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,301,145
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,092‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,692‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190,594
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 38,309‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:693‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,019‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 149,590
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,693
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,293,486
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,922‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,537‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 188,902
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,655‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:653‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,119‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 148,571
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,674
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,286,394
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,724‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 187,365
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,252‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 605‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,179‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 147,452
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,659
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279,472
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

