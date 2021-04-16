Ethiopia : number of Coronavirus patients in the ICU over 1000

According to a report from the Ministry of Health, the number of people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , as of April 16, is 1,013

Graphic via Ethiopian News Agency

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,480‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,973‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 238,527

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,596‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,013‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,750

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 177,629

New deaths: 15‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,300

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,485,951

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,878‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,149‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 236,554

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,388‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,031‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,288

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 175,879

New deaths: 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,285

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,478,471

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,705 ‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,893‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 234,405

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 56,560‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 995 ‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 863

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 174,591

New deaths: 24‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,252

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,469,593

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,601‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,568‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 232,512

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,462‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 967‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,838

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 173,818

New deaths:22‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,230

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,460,888

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,709‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,948‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 230,944

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,754‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 983‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,347

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 171,980

New deaths:34‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,208

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,453,287

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:8,083‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,741‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 228,996

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,187‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 971‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,595

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 170,633

New deaths:28‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,174

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,445,578

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,278‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,739‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 227,255

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,069‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit :933‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,093

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 169,038

New deaths :35‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,146

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,437,495

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,487‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,851‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 225,516

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,458‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit : 895‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,193

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167,945

New deaths : 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,111

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,430,217

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,757‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,121‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 223,665

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 53,833‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit : 892‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 617

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,752

New deaths : 20‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,078

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,422,730

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,187‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 221,544

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,349‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit :906‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,179

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,135

New deaths : 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,058

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,414,973

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,190‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,054‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 219,381

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,398‌‌

‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit patients : 850‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 934

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,956

New deaths : 25‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,025

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,406,786

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

