Friday, April 16, 2021
Ethiopia : number of Coronavirus patients in the ICU over 1000

According to a report from the Ministry of Health, the number of people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , as of April 16, is 1,013

Ethiopia _ Coronavirus _ April 16
Graphic via Ethiopian News Agency

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,480‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,973‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 238,527
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,596‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,013‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,750
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 177,629
New deaths: 15‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,300
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,485,951
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,878‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,149‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 236,554
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,388‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,031‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,288
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 175,879
New deaths: 33‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,285
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,478,471
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,705 ‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,893‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 234,405
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 56,560‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 995 ‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 863
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 174,591
New deaths: 24‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,252
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,469,593
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,601‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,568‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 232,512
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,462‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 967‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,838
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 173,818
New deaths:22‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,230
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,460,888
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,709‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,948‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 230,944
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,754‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 983‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,347
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 171,980
New deaths:34‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,208
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,453,287
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:8,083‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,741‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 228,996
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,187‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 971‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,595
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 170,633
New deaths:28‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,174
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,445,578
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,278‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,739‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 227,255
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,069‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit :933‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,093
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 169,038
New deaths :35‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,146
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,437,495
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,487‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,851‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 225,516
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,458‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit : 895‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,193
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167,945
New deaths : 33‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,111
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,430,217
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,757‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,121‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 223,665
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 53,833‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit : 892‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 617
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,752
New deaths : 20‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,078
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,422,730
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,187‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 221,544
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,349‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit :906‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,179
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,135
New deaths : 33
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,058
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,414,973
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,190‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,054‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 219,381
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,398‌‌
‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit patients : 850‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 934
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,956
New deaths : 25
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,025
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,406,786
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

