Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Updated:

Ethiopia reported 2,050 new coronavirus recoveries, 35 deaths

The latest report from the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia indicates that 2,050 coronavirus patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths reported during the same period was 35

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,258
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 924
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 254,044
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,890
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 985
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,050
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 195,547
New deaths: 35
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,605
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,561
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,595
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 841
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 253,120
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 56,051
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 990
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 750
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 193,497
New deaths: 19
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,570
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,555,989
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,299
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,324
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 252,279
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,979
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,010
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,734
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 192,747
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,551
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,550,394
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,869
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,663
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 250,955
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,409
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 987
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,933
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 190,013
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,531
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,544,095
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,581
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,303
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249,292
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,699
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 968
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,973
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 188,080
New deaths: 15
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,511
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,535,226
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,041
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,505
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:247,989
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,384
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 999
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,175
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 185,107
New deaths: 22
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,496
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,528,645
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,855
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,329
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:246,484
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,076
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,059
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,997
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 183,932
New deaths: 35
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,474
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,521,604
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,346
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,524
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:245,155
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,779
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 965
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,290
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 181,935
New deaths: 47
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,439
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,514,749
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,833
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,603‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 243,631
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 180,645‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 972‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,330
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 180,645
New deaths: 22‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,392
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,507,403
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,312
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,792‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 242,028
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,341‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,028‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 610
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 179,315
New deaths: 42‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,370
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,501,570
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,307
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,709‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 240,236
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 58,201‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,027‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,076
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 178,705
New deaths: 28‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,328
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,494,258
