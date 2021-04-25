Ethiopia : 2,734 new coronavirus recovery cases reported

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that 2,734 coronavirus patients recovered across Ethiopia. New confirmed cases for the same period is 1,324

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,299

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,324

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 252,279

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,979

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,010

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,734

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 192,747

New deaths: 20

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,551

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,550,394

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,869

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,663

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 250,955

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,409

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 987

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,933

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 190,013

New deaths: 20

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,531

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,544,095

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,581

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,303

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249,292

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,699

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 968

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,973

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 188,080

New deaths: 15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,511

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,535,226

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,041

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,505

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:247,989

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,384

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 999

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,175

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 185,107

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,496

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,528,645

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,855

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,329

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:246,484

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,076

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,059

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,997

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 183,932

New deaths: 35

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,474

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,521,604

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,346

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,524

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:245,155

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,779

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 965

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,290

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 181,935

New deaths: 47

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,439

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,514,749

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,833

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,603‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 243,631

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 180,645‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 972‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,330

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 180,645

New deaths: 22‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,392

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,507,403

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,312

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,792‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 242,028

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,341‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,028‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 610

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 179,315

New deaths: 42‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,370

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,501,570

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,307

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,709‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 240,236

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 58,201‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,027‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,076

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 178,705

New deaths: 28‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,328

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,494,258

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,480‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,973‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 238,527

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,596‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,013‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,750

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 177,629

New deaths: 15‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,300

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,485,951

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 15, 2021



Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,878‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,149‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 236,554

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,388‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,031‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,288

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 175,879

New deaths: 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,285

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,478,471

