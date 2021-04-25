Sunday, April 25, 2021
Home News Ethiopia : 2,734 new coronavirus recovery cases reported
News
Updated:

Ethiopia : 2,734 new coronavirus recovery cases reported

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that 2,734 coronavirus patients recovered across Ethiopia. New confirmed cases for the same period is 1,324

Ethiopia _ Coronavirus _ April 25
Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,299
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,324
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 252,279
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,979
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,010
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,734
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 192,747
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,551
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,550,394
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,869
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,663
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 250,955
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,409
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 987
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,933
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 190,013
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,531
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,544,095
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,581
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,303
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249,292
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,699
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 968
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,973
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 188,080
New deaths: 15
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,511
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,535,226
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,041
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,505
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:247,989
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,384
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 999
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,175
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 185,107
New deaths: 22
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,496
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,528,645
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,855
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,329
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:246,484
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,076
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,059
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,997
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 183,932
New deaths: 35
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,474
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,521,604
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,346
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,524
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:245,155
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,779
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 965
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,290
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 181,935
New deaths: 47
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,439
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,514,749
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,833
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,603‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 243,631
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 180,645‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 972‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,330
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 180,645
New deaths: 22‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,392
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,507,403
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,312
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,792‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 242,028
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,341‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,028‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 610
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 179,315
New deaths: 42‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,370
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,501,570
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,307
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,709‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 240,236
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 58,201‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,027‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,076
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 178,705
New deaths: 28‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,328
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,494,258
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,480‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,973‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 238,527
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,596‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,013‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,750
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 177,629
New deaths: 15‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,300
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,485,951
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,878‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,149‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 236,554
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,388‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,031‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,288
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 175,879
New deaths: 33‌
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,285
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,478,471
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News