Ethiopia saw another day of high coronavirus recovery cases

The latest update from the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia indicates that 1,412 coronavirus patients fully recovered in the past 24 hours. New confirmed patients during the same period is much lower ; 778

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,521

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 778

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 261,580

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 50,868

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 765

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,412

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 206,870

New deaths: 18

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,840

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,609,897

Vaccinated : 1,287,801

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,914

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 663

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:260,802

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 51,520

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 748

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,050

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 205,458

New deaths: 27

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,822

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,604,376

Vaccinated : 1,237,826

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,733

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 785

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:260,139

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,934

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 777

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 729

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 203,408

New deaths: 23

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,795

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,599,462

Vaccinated : 1,215,934

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,638

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 541

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:259,354

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,901

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 822

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,523

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:202,679

New deaths:15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,772

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,593,729

Vaccinated : 1,914,578

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,008

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 429

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:258,813

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 53,898

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 858

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 648

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:201,156

New deaths:31

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,757

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,590,091

Vaccinated : 1,168,268

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 1,778

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 322

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:258,384

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,148

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 883

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 360

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 200,508

New deaths:17

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,726

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,586,083

Vaccinated : 1,141,092

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,605

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 620

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 258,062

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,203

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 912

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,286

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 200,148

New deaths:21

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,709

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,584,305

Vaccinated : 1,134,885

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,156

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,024

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 257,442

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,890

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 962

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 946

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 198,862

New deaths:30

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,688

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,580,700

Vaccinated : 1,114,500

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,198

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,130

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 256,418

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,842

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 945

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,492

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 197,916

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,658

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,574,544

Vaccinated : 1,099,614

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,099

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,244

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 255,288

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,223

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 940

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 877

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 196,424

New deaths: 34

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,639

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,568,346

Vaccinated : 1,071,485

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,258

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 924

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 254,044

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,890

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 985

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,050

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 195,547

New deaths: 35

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,605

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,561

