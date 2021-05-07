Ethiopia saw another day of high coronavirus recovery cases

The latest update from the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia indicates that 1,412 coronavirus patients fully recovered in the past 24 hours. New confirmed patients during the same period is much lower ; 778
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,521
Newly confirmed cases: 778
Total confirmed cases: 261,580
Active cases: 50,868
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 765
New cases of recovery: 1,412
Total registered recovery: 206,870
New deaths: 18
Total reported death so far: 3,840
The total number of people tested so far: 2,609,897
Vaccinated : 1,287,801
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,914
Newly confirmed cases: 663
Total confirmed cases:260,802
Active cases: 51,520
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 748
New cases of recovery: 2,050
Total registered recovery: 205,458
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 3,822
The total number of people tested so far: 2,604,376
Vaccinated : 1,237,826
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,733
Newly confirmed cases: 785
Total confirmed cases:260,139
Active cases: 52,934
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 777
New cases of recovery: 729
Total registered recovery: 203,408
New deaths: 23
Total reported death so far: 3,795
The total number of people tested so far: 2,599,462
Vaccinated : 1,215,934
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,638
Newly confirmed cases: 541
Total confirmed cases:259,354
Active cases: 52,901
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 822
New cases of recovery: 1,523
Total registered recovery:202,679
New deaths:15
Total reported death so far: 3,772
The total number of people tested so far: 2,593,729
Vaccinated : 1,914,578
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,008
Newly confirmed cases: 429
Total confirmed cases:258,813
Active cases: 53,898
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 858
New cases of recovery: 648
Total registered recovery:201,156
New deaths:31
Total reported death so far: 3,757
The total number of people tested so far: 2,590,091
Vaccinated : 1,168,268
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,778
Newly confirmed cases: 322
Total confirmed cases:258,384
Active cases: 54,148
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 883
New cases of recovery: 360
Total registered recovery: 200,508
New deaths:17
Total reported death so far: 3,726
The total number of people tested so far: 2,586,083
Vaccinated : 1,141,092
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,605
Newly confirmed cases: 620
Total confirmed cases: 258,062
Active cases: 54,203
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 912
New cases of recovery: 1,286
Total registered recovery: 200,148
New deaths:21
Total reported death so far: 3,709
The total number of people tested so far: 2,584,305
Vaccinated : 1,134,885
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,156
Newly confirmed cases: 1,024
Total confirmed cases: 257,442
Active cases: 54,890
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 962
New cases of recovery: 946
Total registered recovery: 198,862
New deaths:30
Total reported death so far: 3,688
The total number of people tested so far: 2,580,700
Vaccinated : 1,114,500
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,198
Newly confirmed cases: 1,130
Total confirmed cases: 256,418
Active cases: 54,842
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 945
New cases of recovery: 1,492
Total registered recovery: 197,916
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 3,658
The total number of people tested so far: 2,574,544
Vaccinated : 1,099,614
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,099
Newly confirmed cases: 1,244
Total confirmed cases: 255,288
Active cases: 55,223
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 940
New cases of recovery: 877
Total registered recovery: 196,424
New deaths: 34
Total reported death so far: 3,639
The total number of people tested so far: 2,568,346
Vaccinated : 1,071,485
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,258
Newly confirmed cases: 924
Total confirmed cases: 254,044
Active cases: 54,890
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 985
New cases of recovery: 2,050
Total registered recovery: 195,547
New deaths: 35
Total reported death so far: 3,605
The total number of people tested so far: 2,561
