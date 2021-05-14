Ethiopia : Active coronavirus cases now under 44,000

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Ethiopia is now 44,077 after 1,636 new reported recovery over the past twenty-four hours, as indicated in the latest report from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,270
Newly confirmed cases: 453
Total confirmed cases: 256,413
Active cases: 44,077
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 620
New cases of recovery: 1,636
Total registered recovery: 217,370
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 3,964
The total number of people tested so far:2,644,565
Vaccinated : 1,436,665
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,621
Newly confirmed cases: 593
Total confirmed cases: 215,734
Active cases: 45,273
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 653
New cases of recovery: 926
Total registered recovery: 215,734
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 3,951
The total number of people tested so far:2,640,295
Vaccinated : 1,420,251
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,722
Newly confirmed cases: 695
Total confirmed cases: 264,367
Active cases: 45,619
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 659
New cases of recovery: 2,241
Total registered recovery: 214,808
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 3,938
The total number of people tested so far:2,634,674
Vaccinated : 1,397,647
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,776
Newly confirmed cases: 552
Total confirmed cases: 263,672
Active cases: 47,192
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 694
New cases of recovery: 1,074
Total registered recovery: 212,567
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 3,911
The total number of people tested so far:2,628,952
Vaccinated : 1,360,752
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,583
Newly confirmed cases: 418
Total confirmed cases:263,120
Active cases: 47,728
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 739
New cases of recovery: 1,463
Total registered recovery: 211,493
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 3,897
The total number of people tested so far: 2,624,176
Vaccinated : 1,300,775
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,303
Newly confirmed cases: 485
Total confirmed cases: 262,702
Active cases: 48,782
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 740
New cases of recovery: 1,716
Total registered recovery: 210,030
New deaths: 17
Total reported death so far: 3,888
The total number of people tested so far: 2,620,593
Vaccinated : 1,295,723
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,393
Newly confirmed cases: 637
Total confirmed cases: 262,217
Active cases: 50,030
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 749
New cases of recovery: 1,444
Total registered recovery: 208,314
New deaths: 31
Total reported death so far: 3,871
The total number of people tested so far: 2,615,290
Vaccinated : 1,290,828
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,521
Newly confirmed cases: 778
Total confirmed cases: 261,580
Active cases: 50,868
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 765
New cases of recovery: 1,412
Total registered recovery: 206,870
New deaths: 18
Total reported death so far: 3,840
The total number of people tested so far: 2,609,897
Vaccinated : 1,287,801
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,914
Newly confirmed cases: 663
Total confirmed cases:260,802
Active cases: 51,520
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 748
New cases of recovery: 2,050
Total registered recovery: 205,458
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 3,822
The total number of people tested so far: 2,604,376
Vaccinated : 1,237,826
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,733
Newly confirmed cases: 785
Total confirmed cases:260,139
Active cases: 52,934
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 777
New cases of recovery: 729
Total registered recovery: 203,408
New deaths: 23
Total reported death so far: 3,795
The total number of people tested so far: 2,599,462
Vaccinated : 1,215,934
