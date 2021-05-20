Ethiopia : Active coronavirus cases now under 40,000

Ethiopia reported the number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is now 39,992 as of May 20. During the last 24 hours, 1,433 new cases of recovery reported says Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,684

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 438

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 268,035

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 39,992

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 523

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,433

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 223,993

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,048

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,672,100

Vaccinated : 1,534,280

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,966

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 497

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 267,597

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 40,997

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 524

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,109

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 222,560

New deaths: 17

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,038

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,666,416

Vaccinated : 1,501,724

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,068

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 454

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 267,100

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,626

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 558

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 809

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 221,451

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,021

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,661,450

Vaccinated : 1,484,820

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,824

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 382

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 266,646

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,994

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 569

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,076

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 220,642

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,008

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,656,382

Vaccinated : 1,470,079

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,071

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 432

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 266,264

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,700

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 582

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 700

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 219,566

New deaths: 20

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,996

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,652,558

Vaccinated : 1,460,021

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,922

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 419

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 265,832

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,988

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 596

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,496

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 218,866

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,976

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,648,487

Vaccinated : 1,454,503

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,270

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 453

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 256,413

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 44,077

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 620

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,636

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 217,370

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,964

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,644,565

Vaccinated : 1,436,665

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,621

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 593

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 215,734

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,273

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 653

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 926

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 215,734

New deaths: 13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,951

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,640,295

Vaccinated : 1,420,251

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,722

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 695

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 264,367

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,619

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 659

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,241

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 214,808

New deaths: 27

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,938

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,634,674

Vaccinated : 1,397,647

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,776

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 552

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 263,672

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 47,192

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 694

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,074

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 212,567

New deaths: 14

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,911

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,628,952

Vaccinated : 1,360,752

