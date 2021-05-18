Ethiopia Coronavirus : 558 people in the Intensive Care Unit

Latest update from the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia indicates that 558 Coronavirus patients are in the intensive care unit as of May 18, 2021
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,068
Newly confirmed cases: 454
Total confirmed cases: 267,100
Active cases: 41,626
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 558
New cases of recovery: 809
Total registered recovery: 221,451
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 4,021
The total number of people tested so far: 2,661,450
Vaccinated : 1,484,820
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,824
Newly confirmed cases: 382
Total confirmed cases: 266,646
Active cases: 41,994
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 569
New cases of recovery: 1,076
Total registered recovery: 220,642
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,008
The total number of people tested so far: 2,656,382
Vaccinated : 1,470,079
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,071
Newly confirmed cases: 432
Total confirmed cases: 266,264
Active cases: 42,700
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 582
New cases of recovery: 700
Total registered recovery: 219,566
New deaths: 20
Total reported death so far: 3,996
The total number of people tested so far: 2,652,558
Vaccinated : 1,460,021
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,922
Newly confirmed cases: 419
Total confirmed cases: 265,832
Active cases: 42,988
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 596
New cases of recovery: 1,496
Total registered recovery: 218,866
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 3,976
The total number of people tested so far: 2,648,487
Vaccinated : 1,454,503
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,270
Newly confirmed cases: 453
Total confirmed cases: 256,413
Active cases: 44,077
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 620
New cases of recovery: 1,636
Total registered recovery: 217,370
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 3,964
The total number of people tested so far:2,644,565
Vaccinated : 1,436,665
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,621
Newly confirmed cases: 593
Total confirmed cases: 215,734
Active cases: 45,273
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 653
New cases of recovery: 926
Total registered recovery: 215,734
New deaths: 13
Total reported death so far: 3,951
The total number of people tested so far:2,640,295
Vaccinated : 1,420,251
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,722
Newly confirmed cases: 695
Total confirmed cases: 264,367
Active cases: 45,619
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 659
New cases of recovery: 2,241
Total registered recovery: 214,808
New deaths: 27
Total reported death so far: 3,938
The total number of people tested so far:2,634,674
Vaccinated : 1,397,647
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,776
Newly confirmed cases: 552
Total confirmed cases: 263,672
Active cases: 47,192
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 694
New cases of recovery: 1,074
Total registered recovery: 212,567
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 3,911
The total number of people tested so far:2,628,952
Vaccinated : 1,360,752
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,583
Newly confirmed cases: 418
Total confirmed cases:263,120
Active cases: 47,728
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 739
New cases of recovery: 1,463
Total registered recovery: 211,493
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 3,897
The total number of people tested so far: 2,624,176
Vaccinated : 1,300,775
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,303
Newly confirmed cases: 485
Total confirmed cases: 262,702
Active cases: 48,782
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 740
New cases of recovery: 1,716
Total registered recovery: 210,030
New deaths: 17
Total reported death so far: 3,888
The total number of people tested so far: 2,620,593
Vaccinated : 1,295,723
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
