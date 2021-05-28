Ethiopia : active coronavirus cases dropped to 30,953

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ethiopia dropped to 30,953 after 1,424 new recovery cases and 12 deaths reported over the past twenty-four hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,772
Newly confirmed cases: 417
Total confirmed cases: 270,944
Active cases: 30,953
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 447
New cases of recovery: 1,424
Total registered recovery: 235,850
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,139
The total number of people tested so far: 2,711,918
Vaccinated : 1,798,140
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,056
Newly confirmed cases: 347
Total confirmed cases: 270,527
Active cases: 31,972
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 443
New cases of recovery: 1,210
Total registered recovery: 234,426
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 4,127
The total number of people tested so far: 2,706
Vaccinated : 1,784,722
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,027
Newly confirmed cases: 398
Total confirmed cases: 270,180
Active cases: 32,854
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 459
New cases of recovery: 1,581
Total registered recovery: 233,216
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 4,108
The total number of people tested so far: 2,701,090
Vaccinated : 1,738,550
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,823
Newly confirmed cases: 282
Total confirmed cases: 269,782
Active cases: 34,052
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 466
New cases of recovery: 851
Total registered recovery: 231,635
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 4,093
The total number of people tested so far: 2,696,063
Vaccinated : 1,717,481
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,106
Newly confirmed cases:306
Total confirmed cases: 269,500
Active cases: 34,630
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 485
New cases of recovery: 2,027
Total registered recovery: 230,784
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,084
The total number of people tested so far: 2,691,240
Vaccinated : 1,684,450
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,376
Newly confirmed cases:293
Total confirmed cases: 269,194
Active cases: 36,359
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 495
New cases of recovery: 1,677
Total registered recovery: 228,757
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,076
The total number of people tested so far: 2,687,134
Vaccinated : 1,655,244
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,563
Newly confirmed cases: 381
Total confirmed cases: 268,901
Active cases: 37,751
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 513
New cases of recovery: 1,600
Total registered recovery: 227,080
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,068
The total number of people tested so far: 2,682,758
Vaccinated : 1,615,117
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,095
Newly confirmed cases: 485
Total confirmed cases: 268,520
Active cases: 38,978
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 512
New cases of recovery: 1,487
Total registered recovery: 225,480
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,060
The total number of people tested so far: 2,677,195
Vaccinated : 1,584,156
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,684
Newly confirmed cases: 438
Total confirmed cases: 268,035
Active cases: 39,992
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 523
New cases of recovery: 1,433
Total registered recovery: 223,993
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 4,048
The total number of people tested so far: 2,672,100
Vaccinated : 1,534,280
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,966
Newly confirmed cases: 497
Total confirmed cases: 267,597
Active cases: 40,997
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 524
New cases of recovery: 1,109
Total registered recovery: 222,560
New deaths: 17
Total reported death so far: 4,038
The total number of people tested so far: 2,666,416
Vaccinated : 1,501,724
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
