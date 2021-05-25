Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Ethiopia active coronavirus cases 34,052

Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases dropped to 34,052 after 851 new reported cases of recovery over the past 24 hours, according to information from the ministry of foreign affairs of Ethiopia

Ethiopia _ active coronavirus _ May 25

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,823
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 282
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 269,782
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 34,052
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 466
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 851
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 231,635
New deaths: 9
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,093
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,696,063
Vaccinated : 1,717,481
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,106
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:306
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 269,500
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 34,630
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 485
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,027
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 230,784
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,084
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,691,240
Vaccinated : 1,684,450
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,376
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:293
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 269,194
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 36,359
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 495
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,677
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 228,757
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,076
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,687,134
Vaccinated : 1,655,244
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,563
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 381
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 268,901
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 37,751
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 513
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,600
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 227,080
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,068
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,682,758
Vaccinated : 1,615,117
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,095
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 485
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 268,520
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 38,978
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 512
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,487
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 225,480
New deaths: 12
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,060
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,677,195
Vaccinated : 1,584,156
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,684
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 438
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 268,035
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 39,992
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 523
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,433
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 223,993
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,048
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,672,100
Vaccinated : 1,534,280
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,966
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 497
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 267,597
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 40,997
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 524
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,109
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 222,560
New deaths: 17
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,038
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,666,416
Vaccinated : 1,501,724
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,068
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 454
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 267,100
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,626
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 558
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 809
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 221,451
New deaths: 13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,021
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,661,450
Vaccinated : 1,484,820
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,824
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 382
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 266,646
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,994
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 569
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,076
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 220,642
New deaths: 12
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,008
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,656,382
Vaccinated : 1,470,079
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,071
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 432
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 266,264
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,700
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 582
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 700
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 219,566
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,996
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,652,558
Vaccinated : 1,460,021
