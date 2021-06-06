The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia reported 109 new confirmed coronavirus cases across the country over the past twenty-four hours.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,835
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 272,914
Active cases: 22,456
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 399
New cases of recovery: 599
Total registered recovery: 246,247
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,209
The total number of people tested so far: 2,751,987
Vaccinated : 1,882,719
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,505
Newly confirmed cases: 174
Total confirmed cases: 272,805
Active cases: 22,954
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 349
New cases of recovery: 998
Total registered recovery: 245,648
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far:4,201
The total number of people tested so far: 2,748,152
Vaccinated : 1,878,367
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,709
Newly confirmed cases: 347
Total confirmed cases: 272,632
Active cases: 23,787
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 329
New cases of recovery:1,272
Total registered recovery: 244,650
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far:4,193
The total number of people tested so far: 2,743,647
Vaccinated : 1,865,958
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,376
Newly confirmed cases: 249
Total confirmed cases: 272,285
Active cases: 24,720
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 367
New cases of recovery:936
Total registered recovery: 243,378
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far:4,185
The total number of people tested so far: 2,737,938
Vaccinated : 1,838,569
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,003
Newly confirmed cases: 246
Total confirmed cases: 272,036
Active cases: 25,414
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 377
New cases of recovery:2,967
Total registered recovery: 242,442
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far:4,178
The total number of people tested so far: 2,733,562
Vaccinated : 1,838,569
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,600
Newly confirmed cases: 249
Total confirmed cases: 271,790
Active cases: 28,142
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 399
New cases of recovery: 741
Total registered recovery: 239,475
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far:4,171
The total number of people tested so far: 2,728,559
Vaccinated : 1,822,343
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,464
Newly confirmed cases: 196
Total confirmed cases: 271,541
Active cases:28,640
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 399
New cases of recovery: 1,190
Total registered recovery: 238,734
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far:4,165
The total number of people tested so far: 2,723,959
Vaccinated : 1,813,739
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,572
Newly confirmed cases: 145
Total confirmed cases: 271,345
Active cases:29,644
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 413
New cases of recovery: 770
Total registered recovery: 237,544
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,155
The total number of people tested so far: 2,720,495
Vaccinated : 1,805,006
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,005
Newly confirmed cases: 256
Total confirmed cases: 271,200
Active cases: 30,281
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 422
New cases of recovery: 924
Total registered recovery: 236,774
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 4,143
The total number of people tested so far: 2,716,923
Vaccinated : 1,801,175
Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,772
Newly confirmed cases: 417
Total confirmed cases: 270,944
Active cases: 30,953
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 447
New cases of recovery: 1,424
Total registered recovery: 235,850
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 4,139
The total number of people tested so far: 2,711,918
Vaccinated : 1,798,140
