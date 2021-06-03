Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases now under 25,000

The Ministry of Health latest Coronavirus update indicates that Ethiopia’s active cases are now only 24,720

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,376

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 272,285

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,720

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 367

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:936

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 243,378

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,185

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,737,938

Vaccinated : 1,838,569

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,003

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 246

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 272,036

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,414

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 377

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:2,967

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 242,442

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,178

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,733,562

Vaccinated : 1,838,569

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,600

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 271,790

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,142

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 399

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 741

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 239,475

New deaths: 6

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,171

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,728,559

Vaccinated : 1,822,343

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,464

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 271,541

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:28,640

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 399

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,190

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 238,734

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,165

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,723,959

Vaccinated : 1,813,739

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,572

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 145

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 271,345

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:29,644

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 413

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 770

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 237,544

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,155

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,720,495

Vaccinated : 1,805,006

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,005

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 256

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 271,200

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 30,281

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 422

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 924

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 236,774

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,143

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,716,923

Vaccinated : 1,801,175

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,772

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 417

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 270,944

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 30,953

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 447

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,424

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 235,850

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,139

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,711,918

Vaccinated : 1,798,140

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,056

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 270,527

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 31,972

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 443

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,210

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 234,426

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,127

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,706

Vaccinated : 1,784,722

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,027

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 398

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 270,180

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 32,854

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 459

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,581

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 233,216

New deaths: 15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,108

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,701,090

Vaccinated : 1,738,550

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,823

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 282

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 269,782

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 34,052

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 466

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 851

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 231,635

New deaths: 9

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,093

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,696,063

Vaccinated : 1,717,481

