Saturday, June 5, 2021
Ethiopia reported 1,272 new coronavirus recovery cases over hte past 24 hours

The latest coronavirus status update from the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia indicates that 1,272 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,709
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 272,632
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 23,787
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 329
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,272
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 244,650
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,193
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,743,647
Vaccinated : 1,865,958
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,376
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 272,285
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,720
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 367
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:936
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 243,378
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,185
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,737,938
Vaccinated : 1,838,569
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,003
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 246
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 272,036
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,414
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 377
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:2,967
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 242,442
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,178
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,733,562
Vaccinated : 1,838,569
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,600
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 271,790
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,142
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 399
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 741
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 239,475
New deaths: 6
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,171
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,728,559
Vaccinated : 1,822,343
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,464
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 271,541
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:28,640
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 399
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,190
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 238,734
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,165
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,723,959
Vaccinated : 1,813,739
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,572
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 145
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 271,345
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:29,644
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 413
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 770
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 237,544
New deaths: 12
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,155
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,720,495
Vaccinated : 1,805,006
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,005
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 256
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 271,200
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 30,281
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 422
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 924
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 236,774
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,143
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,716,923
Vaccinated : 1,801,175
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,772
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 417
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 270,944
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 30,953
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 447
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,424
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 235,850
New deaths: 12
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,139
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,711,918
Vaccinated : 1,798,140
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,056
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 270,527
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 31,972
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 443
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,210
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 234,426
New deaths: 19
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,127
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,706
Vaccinated : 1,784,722
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌May 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,027
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 398
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 270,180
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 32,854
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 459
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,581
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 233,216
New deaths: 15
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,108
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,701,090
Vaccinated : 1,738,550
__

