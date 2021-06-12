Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases now under 20,000

Ethiopia’s active coronavirus number dropped to 19,700 after 618 new recoveries were reported over the past twenty-four hours.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,405

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 136

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 274,028

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,700

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 260

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 618

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 250,089

New deaths: 2

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,237

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,781,832

Vaccinated : 1,936,566

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days:

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,568

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 214

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 273,892

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,184

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 264

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 443

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 249,471

New deaths:4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,235

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,776,427

Vaccinated : 1,932,522

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,069

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 280

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 273,678

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,417

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 251

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 743

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 249,028

New deaths: 5

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,231

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,770,859

Vaccinated : 1,920,676

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,935

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 223

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 273,398

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,885

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 261

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 783

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 248,285

New deaths: 6

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,226

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,764,790

Vaccinated : 1,901,363

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,426

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 151

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 273,175

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:21,451

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 271

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 619

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 247,502

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,220

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,759,855

Vaccinated : 1,894,717

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,442

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 110

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 273,024

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,926

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 319

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 636

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 246,883

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,213

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,755,429

Vaccinated : 1,888,214

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,835

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 109

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 272,914

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,456

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 399

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 599

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 246,247

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,209

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,751,987

Vaccinated : 1,882,719

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,505

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 174

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 272,805

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,954

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 349

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 998

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 245,648

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,201

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,748,152

Vaccinated : 1,878,367

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,709

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 272,632

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 23,787

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 329

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,272

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 244,650

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,193

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,743,647

Vaccinated : 1,865,958

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌June 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,376

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 272,285

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,720

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 367

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:936

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 243,378

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,185

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,737,938

Vaccinated : 1,838,569

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

