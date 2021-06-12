Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases now under 20,000

Ethiopia’s active coronavirus number dropped to 19,700 after 618 new recoveries were reported over the past twenty-four hours.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,405
Newly confirmed cases: 136
Total confirmed cases: 274,028
Active cases: 19,700
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 260
New cases of recovery: 618
Total registered recovery: 250,089
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 4,237
The total number of people tested so far: 2,781,832
Vaccinated : 1,936,566
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,568
Newly confirmed cases: 214
Total confirmed cases: 273,892
Active cases: 20,184
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 264
New cases of recovery: 443
Total registered recovery: 249,471
New deaths:4
Total reported death so far: 4,235
The total number of people tested so far: 2,776,427
Vaccinated : 1,932,522
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,069
Newly confirmed cases: 280
Total confirmed cases: 273,678
Active cases: 20,417
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 251
New cases of recovery: 743
Total registered recovery: 249,028
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far: 4,231
The total number of people tested so far: 2,770,859
Vaccinated : 1,920,676
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,935
Newly confirmed cases: 223
Total confirmed cases: 273,398
Active cases: 20,885
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 261
New cases of recovery: 783
Total registered recovery: 248,285
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 4,226
The total number of people tested so far: 2,764,790
Vaccinated : 1,901,363
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,426
Newly confirmed cases: 151
Total confirmed cases: 273,175
Active cases:21,451
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 271
New cases of recovery: 619
Total registered recovery: 247,502
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far:4,220
The total number of people tested so far: 2,759,855
Vaccinated : 1,894,717
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,442
Newly confirmed cases: 110
Total confirmed cases: 273,024
Active cases: 21,926
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 319
New cases of recovery: 636
Total registered recovery: 246,883
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far:4,213
The total number of people tested so far: 2,755,429
Vaccinated : 1,888,214
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,835
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 272,914
Active cases: 22,456
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 399
New cases of recovery: 599
Total registered recovery: 246,247
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 4,209
The total number of people tested so far: 2,751,987
Vaccinated : 1,882,719
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,505
Newly confirmed cases: 174
Total confirmed cases: 272,805
Active cases: 22,954
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 349
New cases of recovery: 998
Total registered recovery: 245,648
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far:4,201
The total number of people tested so far: 2,748,152
Vaccinated : 1,878,367
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,709
Newly confirmed cases: 347
Total confirmed cases: 272,632
Active cases: 23,787
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 329
New cases of recovery:1,272
Total registered recovery: 244,650
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far:4,193
The total number of people tested so far: 2,743,647
Vaccinated : 1,865,958
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update June 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,376
Newly confirmed cases: 249
Total confirmed cases: 272,285
Active cases: 24,720
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 367
New cases of recovery:936
Total registered recovery: 243,378
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far:4,185
The total number of people tested so far: 2,737,938
Vaccinated : 1,838,569
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena