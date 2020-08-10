Ethiopia Coronavirus : over 500,000 people tested so far

773 people had been confirmed to have coronavirus disease in the past twenty-four hours across Ethiopia, according to a report from the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases is now 23,591. Over 500,000 people had been tested so far. More details provided below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 10, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 11,039
Newly confirmed cases:773
Total confirmed cases: 23,591
Active cases: 12,758
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 164
New cases of recovery: 205
Total registered recovery: 10,411
Reported death so far: 420
The total number of people tested so far:509,010
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 9, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9035
Newly confirmed cases:565
Total confirmed cases: 22,818
Active cases: 12,203
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 163
New cases of recovery: 499
Total registered recovery: 10,206
Reported death so far: 407
The total number of people tested so far: 497,971
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 8, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,919
Newly confirmed cases:801
Total confirmed cases: 22,253
Active cases: 12,154
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 167
New cases of recovery: 292
Total registered recovery: 9707
Reported death so far: 390
The total number of people tested so far: 488,936
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 7, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9203
Newly confirmed cases:552
Total confirmed cases: 21,452
Active cases: 11,655
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 174
New cases of recovery: 388
Total registered recovery: 9415
Reported death so far: 380
The total number of people tested so far: 478,017
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 6, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9068
Newly confirmed cases:564
Total confirmed cases: 20,900
Active cases: 11,506
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:170
New cases of recovery: 429
Total registered recovery: 9027
Reported death so far: 365
The total number of people tested so far: 468,814
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 5, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7319
Newly confirmed cases:459
Total confirmed cases: 20,336
Active cases: 11,380
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:185
New cases of recovery: 358
Total registered recovery: 8598
Reported death so far: 356
The total number of people tested so far: 459,746
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 4, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8201
Newly confirmed cases:588
Total confirmed cases: 19,877
Active cases: 11,292
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 187
New cases of recovery: 309
Total registered recovery: 8240
Reported death so far: 343
The total number of people tested so far:452,427
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 3, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6907
Newly confirmed cases: 583
Total confirmed cases: 19,289
Active cases: 11.020
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 145
New cases of recovery: 330
Total registered recovery: 7931
Reported death so far: 336
The total number of people tested so far:444,226
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7607
Newly confirmed cases: 707
Total confirmed cases: 18,706
Active cases: 10,793
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153
New cases of recovery: 406
Total registered recovery: 7601
Reported death so far: 310
The total number of people tested so far:437,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7358
Newly confirmed cases: 469
Total confirmed cases: 17,999
Active cases: 10,518
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 245
Total registered recovery: 7195
Reported death so far: 284
The total number of people tested so far:429,712
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957
Newly confirmed cases: 915
Total confirmed cases: 17,530
Active cases: 10,304
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138
New cases of recovery: 187
Total registered recovery: 6950
Reported death so far: 274
The total number of people tested so far:422,354
