Ethiopia Coronavirus : over 500,000 people tested so far

773 people had been confirmed to have coronavirus disease in the past twenty-four hours across Ethiopia, according to a report from the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases is now 23,591. Over 500,000 people had been tested so far. More details provided below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 10, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 11,039

Newly confirmed cases:773

Total confirmed cases: 23,591

Active cases: 12,758

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 164

New cases of recovery: 205

Total registered recovery: 10,411

Reported death so far: 420

The total number of people tested so far:509,010

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 9, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9035

Newly confirmed cases:565

Total confirmed cases: 22,818

Active cases: 12,203

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 163

New cases of recovery: 499

Total registered recovery: 10,206

Reported death so far: 407

The total number of people tested so far: 497,971

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 8, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,919

Newly confirmed cases:801

Total confirmed cases: 22,253

Active cases: 12,154

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 167

New cases of recovery: 292

Total registered recovery: 9707

Reported death so far: 390

The total number of people tested so far: 488,936

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 7, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9203

Newly confirmed cases:552

Total confirmed cases: 21,452

Active cases: 11,655

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 174

New cases of recovery: 388

Total registered recovery: 9415

Reported death so far: 380

The total number of people tested so far: 478,017

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 6, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9068

Newly confirmed cases:564

Total confirmed cases: 20,900

Active cases: 11,506

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:170

New cases of recovery: 429

Total registered recovery: 9027

Reported death so far: 365

The total number of people tested so far: 468,814

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 5, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7319

Newly confirmed cases:459

Total confirmed cases: 20,336

Active cases: 11,380

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:185

New cases of recovery: 358

Total registered recovery: 8598

Reported death so far: 356

The total number of people tested so far: 459,746

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 4, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8201

Newly confirmed cases:588

Total confirmed cases: 19,877

Active cases: 11,292

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 187

New cases of recovery: 309

Total registered recovery: 8240

Reported death so far: 343

The total number of people tested so far:452,427

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 3, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6907

Newly confirmed cases: 583

Total confirmed cases: 19,289

Active cases: 11.020

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 145

New cases of recovery: 330

Total registered recovery: 7931

Reported death so far: 336

The total number of people tested so far:444,226

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 2, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7607

Newly confirmed cases: 707

Total confirmed cases: 18,706

Active cases: 10,793

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153

New cases of recovery: 406

Total registered recovery: 7601

Reported death so far: 310

The total number of people tested so far:437,319

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 1, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7358

Newly confirmed cases: 469

Total confirmed cases: 17,999

Active cases: 10,518

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68

New cases of recovery: 245

Total registered recovery: 7195

Reported death so far: 284

The total number of people tested so far:429,712

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957

Newly confirmed cases: 915

Total confirmed cases: 17,530

Active cases: 10,304

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138

New cases of recovery: 187

Total registered recovery: 6950

Reported death so far: 274

The total number of people tested so far:422,354

