Ethiopia Coronavirus: 21,452 confirmed cases,9415 recoveries,380 deaths

The Ministry of Health announced that 552 new coronavirus cases are confirmed across Ethiopia in the past twenty-four hours. The total confirmed cases ( both active and inactive) have reportedly reached 21,452. More details provided below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 7, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9203
Newly confirmed cases:552
Total confirmed cases: 21,452
Active cases: 11,655
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 174
New cases of recovery: 388
Total registered recovery: 9415
Reported death so far: 380
The total number of people tested so far: 478,017
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 6, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9068
Newly confirmed cases:564
Total confirmed cases: 20,900
Active cases: 11,506
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:170
New cases of recovery: 429
Total registered recovery: 9027
Reported death so far: 365
The total number of people tested so far: 468,814
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 5, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7319
Newly confirmed cases:459
Total confirmed cases: 20,336
Active cases: 11,380
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:185
New cases of recovery: 358
Total registered recovery: 8598
Reported death so far: 356
The total number of people tested so far: 459,746
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 4, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8201
Newly confirmed cases:588
Total confirmed cases: 19,877
Active cases: 11,292
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 187
New cases of recovery: 309
Total registered recovery: 8240
Reported death so far: 343
The total number of people tested so far:452,427
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 3, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6907
Newly confirmed cases: 583
Total confirmed cases: 19,289
Active cases: 11.020
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 145
New cases of recovery: 330
Total registered recovery: 7931
Reported death so far: 336
The total number of people tested so far:444,226
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7607
Newly confirmed cases: 707
Total confirmed cases: 18,706
Active cases: 10,793
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153
New cases of recovery: 406
Total registered recovery: 7601
Reported death so far: 310
The total number of people tested so far:437,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7358
Newly confirmed cases: 469
Total confirmed cases: 17,999
Active cases: 10,518
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 245
Total registered recovery: 7195
Reported death so far: 284
The total number of people tested so far:429,712
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957
Newly confirmed cases: 915
Total confirmed cases: 17,530
Active cases: 10,304
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138
New cases of recovery: 187
Total registered recovery: 6950
Reported death so far: 274
The total number of people tested so far:422,354
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 30, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9786
Newly confirmed cases: 805
Total confirmed cases: 16,615
Active cases: 9587
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:134
New cases of recovery: 78
Total registered recovery: 6763
Reported death so far: 263
The total number of people tested so far: 413,397
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 29, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7760
Newly confirmed cases: 610
Total confirmed cases: 15,810
Active cases: 8870
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 159
Total registered recovery: 6685
Reported death so far: 253
The total number of people tested so far: 403,611
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6503
Newly confirmed cases: 653
Total confirmed cases: 15,200
Active cases: 8433
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 170
Total registered recovery: 6526
Reported death so far: 239
The total number of people tested so far: 395, 851
