Ethiopia Coronavirus: 20,900 confirmed cases,9027 recoveries,365 deaths

The Ministry of Health announced that 564 new coronavirus cases are confirmed across Ethiopia in the past twenty-four hours. Total confirmed case has reached 468,814

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 6, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9068

Newly confirmed cases:564

Total confirmed cases: 20,900

Active cases: 11,506

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:170

New cases of recovery: 429

Total registered recovery: 9027

Reported death so far: 365

The total number of people tested so far: 468,814

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 5, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7319

Newly confirmed cases:459

Total confirmed cases: 20,336

Active cases: 11,380

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:185

New cases of recovery: 358

Total registered recovery: 8598

Reported death so far: 356

The total number of people tested so far: 459,746

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 4, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8201

Newly confirmed cases:588

Total confirmed cases: 19,877

Active cases: 11,292

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 187

New cases of recovery: 309

Total registered recovery: 8240

Reported death so far: 343

The total number of people tested so far:452,427

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 3, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6907

Newly confirmed cases: 583

Total confirmed cases: 19,289

Active cases: 11.020

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 145

New cases of recovery: 330

Total registered recovery: 7931

Reported death so far: 336

The total number of people tested so far:444,226

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 2, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7607

Newly confirmed cases: 707

Total confirmed cases: 18,706

Active cases: 10,793

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153

New cases of recovery: 406

Total registered recovery: 7601

Reported death so far: 310

The total number of people tested so far:437,319

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 1, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7358

Newly confirmed cases: 469

Total confirmed cases: 17,999

Active cases: 10,518

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68

New cases of recovery: 245

Total registered recovery: 7195

Reported death so far: 284

The total number of people tested so far:429,712

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957

Newly confirmed cases: 915

Total confirmed cases: 17,530

Active cases: 10,304

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138

New cases of recovery: 187

Total registered recovery: 6950

Reported death so far: 274

The total number of people tested so far:422,354

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 30, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9786

Newly confirmed cases: 805

Total confirmed cases: 16,615

Active cases: 9587

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:134

New cases of recovery: 78

Total registered recovery: 6763

Reported death so far: 263

The total number of people tested so far: 413,397

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 29, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7760

Newly confirmed cases: 610

Total confirmed cases: 15,810

Active cases: 8870

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 159

Total registered recovery: 6685

Reported death so far: 253

The total number of people tested so far: 403,611

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 28, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6503

Newly confirmed cases: 653

Total confirmed cases: 15,200

Active cases: 8433

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 170

Total registered recovery: 6526

Reported death so far: 239

The total number of people tested so far: 395, 851

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 27, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7009

Newly confirmed cases: 579

Total confirmed cases: 14,547

Active cases: 7931

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66

New cases of recovery: 170

Total registered recovery: 6386

Reported death so far: 228

The total number of people tested so far: 389,348

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Geographical Distribution :

Addis Ababa: 422

Afar region:1

Amhara region: 2

Benishangul Gumuz region: 0

Dire Dawa City: 35

Gambella region: 37

Harari region:5

Oromia region: 18

Sidama region:18

SNNPR region:11

Somali region:7

Tigray region: 23







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena