Ethiopia Coronavirus: 22,253 confirmed cases, 9707 recoveries,390 deaths

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health reported that 801 more people are confirmed to have coronavirus diseases in the past twenty-four hours across the country. More details provided below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 8, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,919
Newly confirmed cases:801
Total confirmed cases: 22,253
Active cases: 12,154
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 167
New cases of recovery: 292
Total registered recovery: 9707
Reported death so far: 390
The total number of people tested so far: 488,936
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 7, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9203
Newly confirmed cases:552
Total confirmed cases: 21,452
Active cases: 11,655
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 174
New cases of recovery: 388
Total registered recovery: 9415
Reported death so far: 380
The total number of people tested so far: 478,017
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 6, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9068
Newly confirmed cases:564
Total confirmed cases: 20,900
Active cases: 11,506
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:170
New cases of recovery: 429
Total registered recovery: 9027
Reported death so far: 365
The total number of people tested so far: 468,814
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 5, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7319
Newly confirmed cases:459
Total confirmed cases: 20,336
Active cases: 11,380
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:185
New cases of recovery: 358
Total registered recovery: 8598
Reported death so far: 356
The total number of people tested so far: 459,746
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 4, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8201
Newly confirmed cases:588
Total confirmed cases: 19,877
Active cases: 11,292
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 187
New cases of recovery: 309
Total registered recovery: 8240
Reported death so far: 343
The total number of people tested so far:452,427
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 3, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6907
Newly confirmed cases: 583
Total confirmed cases: 19,289
Active cases: 11.020
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 145
New cases of recovery: 330
Total registered recovery: 7931
Reported death so far: 336
The total number of people tested so far:444,226
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7607
Newly confirmed cases: 707
Total confirmed cases: 18,706
Active cases: 10,793
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153
New cases of recovery: 406
Total registered recovery: 7601
Reported death so far: 310
The total number of people tested so far:437,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7358
Newly confirmed cases: 469
Total confirmed cases: 17,999
Active cases: 10,518
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
New cases of recovery: 245
Total registered recovery: 7195
Reported death so far: 284
The total number of people tested so far:429,712
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 31, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8957
Newly confirmed cases: 915
Total confirmed cases: 17,530
Active cases: 10,304
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138
New cases of recovery: 187
Total registered recovery: 6950
Reported death so far: 274
The total number of people tested so far:422,354
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 30, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9786
Newly confirmed cases: 805
Total confirmed cases: 16,615
Active cases: 9587
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:134
New cases of recovery: 78
Total registered recovery: 6763
Reported death so far: 263
The total number of people tested so far: 413,397
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update July 29, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7760
Newly confirmed cases: 610
Total confirmed cases: 15,810
Active cases: 8870
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66
New cases of recovery: 159
Total registered recovery: 6685
Reported death so far: 253
The total number of people tested so far: 403,611
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena
There is a spike in today’s new cases but I am not in a panic mode yet. It has taken the pandemic more than 6 months to go past the 20,000 mark. This particular number will bounce like a yo-yo at this stage. Look at the same number here in the USA. There were about 63,200 new cases yesterday but today it is down to about 54,100. Two days ago it was about 58,600 and about 55,100. That could be a sign of stabilizing but still raging. The recovery rate over there is not that great but it is not terribly bad either at around 44%. The number of patients in intensive care among the documented still active cases is on the high side for me at 1.5%. We should expect more new deaths to come on daily basis. With such rudimentary healthcare system, I see it as a commendable job. When I think about what could have been done in this area of the infrastructure with the more than 20 billion US dollars looted by the deacons of Sebhat Nega(Marx, Lenin & Mao) and cabals between 2012 and 2018 alone, it just boils my blood. But our dearest daughter/sister H.E. Dr. Lia has been doing the best with what she has.