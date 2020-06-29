Coronavirus Ethiopia : confirmed cases 5846, recovery 2430,deaths 103

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health reported that 298 people have recovered from Coronavirus disease over the past twenty-four hours. More details available below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 29, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:3693

Newly confirmed cases: 157

Total confirmed cases: 5846

Active cases: 3311

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35

New cases of recovery: 298

Total registered recovery: 2430

Reported death so far: 103

Total number of people tested so far: 250,604

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Newly confirmed cases over the past twenty-four hours are between 7 and 83 years of age.

Gender

Male: 97

Female: 60

Geographical distribution

Addis Ababa: 132

Afar region : 5

Amhara Region : 5

Dire Dawa : 5

Oromia region: 3

Tigray region : 3

Somali region : 3

Citizenship

Ethiopians : 156

Other : 1







For Coronavirus cases reported between June 1 and June 28, check the information below:

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 28, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:

Newly confirmed cases:

Total confirmed cases:

Active cases:

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:

New cases of recovery:

Total registered recovery:

Reported death so far:

Total number of people tested so far:

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 27, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5552

Newly confirmed cases: 145

Total confirmed cases: 5570

Active cases: 3459

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 34

New cases of recovery: 327

Total registered recovery: 2015

Reported death so far: 94

Total number of people tested so far: 243,016

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 26, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5414

Newly confirmed cases:250

Total confirmed cases: 5425

Active cases: 3646

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

New cases of recovery: 144

Total registered recovery: 1688

Reported death so far: 89

Total number of people tested so far: 237,464

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 25, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4675

Newly confirmed cases: 141

Total confirmed cases: 5175

Active cases: 3548

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30

New cases of recovery: 58

Total registered recovery: 1544

Reported death so far: 81

Total number of people tested so far: 232,050

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 24, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4034

Newly confirmed cases: 186

Total confirmed cases: 5034

Active cases: 3468

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38

New cases of recovery: 74

Total registered recovery: 1486

Reported death so far: 78

Total number of people tested so far: 227,335

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 23, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3775

Newly confirmed cases: 185

Total confirmed cases: 4848

Active cases: 3359

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38

New cases of recovery: 115

Total registered recovery: 1412

Reported death so far: 75

Total number of people tested so far: 223,341

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 22, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3238

Newly confirmed cases: 131

Total confirmed cases: 4663

Active cases: 3289

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38

New cases of recovery: 84

Total registered recovery: 1297

Reported death so far:75

Total number of people tested so far: 219,566

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 21, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4457

Newly confirmed cases: 63

Total confirmed cases: 4532

Active cases: 3243

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 91

Total registered recovery: 1213

Reported death so far:74

Total number of tested people so far: 216,328

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 20, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4848

Newly confirmed cases: 399

Total confirmed cases: 4469

Active cases: 3273

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30

New cases of recovery: 95

Total registered recovery: 1122

Reported death so far: 72

Total number of tested people so far: 211,871

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 19, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4809

Newly confirmed cases: 116

Total confirmed cases: 4070

Active cases: 2969

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 93

Total registered recovery: 1027

Reported death so far: 72

Total number of tested people so far: 207,023

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 18, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4853

Newly confirmed cases: 195

Total confirmed cases: 3954

Active cases: 2953

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

New cases of recovery: 85

Total registered recovery: 934

Reported death so far: 65

Total number of tested people so far: 202,214

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 17, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5274

Newly confirmed cases: 129

Total confirmed cases: 3759

Active cases: 2845

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30

New cases of recovery: 111

Total registered recovery: 849

Reported death so far: 63

Total number of tested people so far: 197,361

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 16, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5102

Newly confirmed cases: 109

Total confirmed cases: 3630

Active cases: 2829

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 118

Total registered recovery: 738

Reported death so far: 61

Total number of tested people so far: 192,087

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 15, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5636

Newly confirmed cases:176

Total confirmed cases: 3521

Active cases: 2839

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 29

New cases of recovery: 75

Total registered recovery: 620

Reported death so far: 60

Total number of tested people so far: 186,985

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 14, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4845

Newly confirmed cases:179

Total confirmed cases:3345

Active cases: 2741

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 30

New cases of recovery: 50

Total registered recovery: 545

Reported death so far:57

Total number of tested people so far: 181,349

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 13, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5644

Newly confirmed cases: 268

Total confirmed cases: 3166

Active cases:2514

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39

New cases of recovery: 44

Total registered recovery: 495

Reported death so far: 55

Total number of tested people so far: 176,504

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 12, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5709

Newly confirmed cases: 245

Total confirmed cases: 2915

Active cases: 2415

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38

New cases of recovery: 17

Total registered recovery: 451

Reported death so far: 47

Total number of tested people so far: 170,860

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 11, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6630

Newly confirmed cases: 164

Total confirmed cases: 2670

Active cases: 2194

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 33

Total registered recovery: 434

Reported death so far: 40

Total number of tested people so far: 165,151

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 10, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6187

Newly confirmed cases: 170

Total confirmed cases:2506

Active cases: 2068

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33

New cases of recovery: 22

Total registered recovery: 401

Reported death so far: 35

Total number of tested people so far: 158,521

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 9, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4599

Newly confirmed cases: 190

Total confirmed cases:2336

Active cases: 1923

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 18

Total registered recovery: 379

Reported death so far: 32

Total number of tested people so far: 152,334

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 8, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4775

Newly confirmed cases: 136

Total confirmed cases: 2156

Active cases:1766

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 17

Total registered recovery: 361

Reported death so far: 27

Total number of tested people so far: 147,735*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 7, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6092

Newly confirmed cases: 86

Total confirmed cases: 2020

Active cases: 1647

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32

New cases of recovery: 63

Total registered recovery:344

Reported death so far: 27

Total number of tested people so far: 142,960

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 6, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5500

Newly confirmed cases: 129

Total confirmed cases: 1934

Active cases: 1631

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27

New cases of recovery: 19

Total registered recovery:281

Reported death so far: 20

Total number of tested people so far: 136,868

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 5, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5798

Newly confirmed cases: 169

Total confirmed cases: 1805

Active cases: 1522

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18

New cases of recovery: 12

Total registered recovery: 262

Reported death so far: 19

Total number of tested people so far: 131,368

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 4, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5141

Newly confirmed cases: 150

Total confirmed cases: 1636

Active cases: 1336

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16

New cases of recovery: 4

Total registered recovery: 250

Reported death so far: 18

Total number of tested people so far: 125,570

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Update for June 3, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4120

Newly confirmed cases: 142

Total confirmed cases: 1486

Active cases: 1219

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6

New cases of recovery: 15

Total registered recovery: 246

Reported death so far: 17

Total number of tested people so far: 120,419

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932

Newly confirmed cases:87

Total confirmed cases: 1344

Active cases: 1,097

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8

New cases of recovery: 14

Total registered recovery: 231

Reported death so far: 14

Total number of tested people so far: 116,309

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926

Newly confirmed cases: 85

Total confirmed cases: 1257

Active cases: 1,026

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4

New cases of recovery: 8

Total registered recovery: 217

Reported death so far: 12

Total number of tested people so far: 112,377

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







