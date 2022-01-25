Fifteen Coronavirus related deaths reported on Tuesday

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 16 coronavirus related deaths had been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌January‌ ‌25,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ ‌6,993

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌533

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌463,047

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 66,690

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ ‌352

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,057

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌389,075

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌15

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,280

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 9,372,021

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ ‌9,372,021

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌

March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌January‌ ‌24,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ ‌6,002‌ ‌

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌407‌ ‌

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌462,514‌ ‌

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:67,229‌ ‌

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ ‌361‌ ‌

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,866‌ ‌

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌388,018‌ ‌

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌21‌ ‌

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,265‌ ‌

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:4,303,868‌ ‌

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ ‌9,372,021‌ ‌

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌

March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 23, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,805

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 374

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 462,107

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 68,709

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 364

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 825

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 386,152

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,244

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,297,866

Vaccinated : 9,369,036

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 22, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,502

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 481

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 461,733

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 69,168

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 373

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,746

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 385,327

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,236

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,293,061

Vaccinated : 9,369,036

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 21, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,244

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 650

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 461,252

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 71,443

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:387

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,907

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 382,581

New deaths: 14

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7.226

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,286,559

Vaccinated : 9,369,036

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 20, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,028

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 643

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 460,602

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 72,714

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 379

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 760

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 380,674

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,212

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,280,315

Vaccinated : 9,369,036

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 19, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,695

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 473

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 459,959

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 72,853

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 421

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 3,762

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 379,914

New deaths: 6

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,190

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,275,287

Vaccinated : 9,369,036

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 18, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,675

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,283

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 459,486

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 76,148

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 410

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 799

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 376,152

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,184

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,269,592

Vaccinated : 9,369,036

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 17, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,094

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 881

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 458,203

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 75,686

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 420

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,731

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:375,353

New deaths: 15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,162

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,261,917

Vaccinated : 9,369,036

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 16, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,489

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,043

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 457,322

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 76,551

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,843

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 373,622

New deaths: 16

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,147

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,255,823

Vaccinated : 9,368,633

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 14, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,073

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,131

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 453,128

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 77,182

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 433

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 835

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 368,835

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,109

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,231,936

Vaccinated : 9,364,721

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 12, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,861

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,269

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 450,997

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 75,905

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 443

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,416

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 368,000

New deaths: 24

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,090

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,221,863

Vaccinated : 9,363,375

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 11, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,827

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,460

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 448,728

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 75,076

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 422

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,057

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 366,584

New deaths: 24

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,066

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,211,002

Vaccinated : 9,363,282

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 10, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,154

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,144

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:74,697

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 380

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,074

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 364,527

New deaths: 12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,042

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,198,175

Vaccinated : 9,363,216

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 9, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4፣504

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 785

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 444,124

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73,639

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 381

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,886

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 363,453

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,030

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,191,021

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 8, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,256

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,152

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 224,339

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,750

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 848

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 361,567

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,020

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,186,517

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

