Fifteen Coronavirus related deaths reported on Tuesday

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 16 coronavirus related deaths had been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,993
Newly confirmed cases: 533
Total confirmed cases: 463,047
Active cases: 66,690
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 352
New cases of recovery: 1,057
Total registered recovery: 389,075
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 7,280
The total number of people tested so far: 9,372,021
Vaccinated : 9,372,021
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in
March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,002
Newly confirmed cases: 407
Total confirmed cases: 462,514
Active cases:67,229
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 361
New cases of recovery: 1,866
Total registered recovery: 388,018
New deaths: 21
Total reported death so far: 7,265
The total number of people tested so far:4,303,868
Vaccinated : 9,372,021
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in
March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,805
Newly confirmed cases: 374
Total confirmed cases: 462,107
Active cases: 68,709
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 364
New cases of recovery: 825
Total registered recovery: 386,152
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 7,244
The total number of people tested so far: 4,297,866
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,502
Newly confirmed cases: 481
Total confirmed cases: 461,733
Active cases: 69,168
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 373
New cases of recovery: 2,746
Total registered recovery: 385,327
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 7,236
The total number of people tested so far: 4,293,061
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,244
Newly confirmed cases: 650
Total confirmed cases: 461,252
Active cases: 71,443
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:387
New cases of recovery: 1,907
Total registered recovery: 382,581
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 7.226
The total number of people tested so far:4,286,559
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,028
Newly confirmed cases: 643
Total confirmed cases: 460,602
Active cases: 72,714
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 379
New cases of recovery: 760
Total registered recovery: 380,674
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 7,212
The total number of people tested so far: 4,280,315
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,695
Newly confirmed cases: 473
Total confirmed cases: 459,959
Active cases: 72,853
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 421
New cases of recovery: 3,762
Total registered recovery: 379,914
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 7,190
The total number of people tested so far: 4,275,287
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,675
Newly confirmed cases: 1,283
Total confirmed cases: 459,486
Active cases: 76,148
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 410
New cases of recovery: 799
Total registered recovery: 376,152
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 7,184
The total number of people tested so far: 4,269,592
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,094
Newly confirmed cases: 881
Total confirmed cases: 458,203
Active cases: 75,686
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 420
New cases of recovery: 1,731
Total registered recovery:375,353
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 7,162
The total number of people tested so far: 4,261,917
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,489
Newly confirmed cases: 1,043
Total confirmed cases: 457,322
Active cases: 76,551
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 435
New cases of recovery: 1,843
Total registered recovery: 373,622
New deaths: 16
Total reported death so far: 7,147
The total number of people tested so far: 4,255,823
Vaccinated : 9,368,633
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,073
Newly confirmed cases: 2,131
Total confirmed cases: 453,128
Active cases: 77,182
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 433
New cases of recovery: 835
Total registered recovery: 368,835
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 7,109
The total number of people tested so far: 4,231,936
Vaccinated : 9,364,721
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,861
Newly confirmed cases: 2,269
Total confirmed cases: 450,997
Active cases: 75,905
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 443
New cases of recovery: 1,416
Total registered recovery: 368,000
New deaths: 24
Total reported death so far: 7,090
The total number of people tested so far: 4,221,863
Vaccinated : 9,363,375
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 12,827
Newly confirmed cases: 2,460
Total confirmed cases: 448,728
Active cases: 75,076
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 422
New cases of recovery: 2,057
Total registered recovery: 366,584
New deaths: 24
Total reported death so far: 7,066
The total number of people tested so far: 4,211,002
Vaccinated : 9,363,282
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,154
Newly confirmed cases: 2,144
Total confirmed cases:
Active cases:74,697
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 380
New cases of recovery: 1,074
Total registered recovery: 364,527
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 7,042
The total number of people tested so far: 4,198,175
Vaccinated : 9,363,216
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4፣504
Newly confirmed cases: 785
Total confirmed cases: 444,124
Active cases: 73,639
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 381
New cases of recovery: 1,886
Total registered recovery: 363,453
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 7,030
The total number of people tested so far: 4,191,021
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,256
Newly confirmed cases: 1,152
Total confirmed cases: 224,339
Active cases: 74,750
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 435
New cases of recovery: 848
Total registered recovery: 361,567
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 7,020
The total number of people tested so far: 4,186,517
Vaccinated : 9,361,640
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com