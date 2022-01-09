73,639 active coronavirus as of Sunday

The number of active coronavirus cased in Ethiopia reached 73,639 after 785 new cases were reported across the country over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 9, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4፣504

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 785

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 444,124

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73,639

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 381

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,886

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 363,453

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,030

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,191,021

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Coronavirus updates in the past ten days , see below :



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 8, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,256

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,152

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 224,339

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,750

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 848

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 361,567

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,020

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,186,517

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 7, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 442,187

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 74,454

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 429

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,111

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 360,719

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,012

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,181,261

Vaccinated : 9,361,640

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 6, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,115

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,438

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 440,024

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 73,409

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 396

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 687

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 359,608

New deaths: 17

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 7,005

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,173,607

Vaccinated : 9,361,637

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 5, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,758

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,758

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 436,586

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:70,675

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 413

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,080

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 358,921

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,988

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,161,492

Vaccinated : 9,361,320

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 4, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,951

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,011

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 432,807

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:67,983

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 366

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 844

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 357,841

New deaths:12

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,981

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,150,734

Vaccinated : 9,361,109

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 3, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,176

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,140

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 428,796

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,828

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 442

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,490

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 356,997

New deaths:11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,969

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,137,783

Vaccinated : 9,357,253

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 2, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,247

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,316

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 426,656

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,189

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:375

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 51

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,507

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,958

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,131,607

Vaccinated : 9,357,253

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 1, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 11,093

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,998

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 424,340

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 61,935

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:337

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 410

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,456

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:6,947

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,123,360

Vaccinated : 9,344,163

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 13,409

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,899

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 420,342

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 58,357

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:290

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 551

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,046

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far :6,937

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,112,267

Vaccinated :9,344,163

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 14,035

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,998

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 415,443

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,020

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:260

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 321

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 354,495

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,926

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,098,858

Vaccinated : 9,344,106

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,713

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,700

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 410,445

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 49,353

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 247

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 387

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 354,174

New deaths: 5

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,916

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,084,823

Vaccinated : 9,344,003

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 13,280

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 5,185

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 405,745

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,045

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 232

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 396

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 353,787

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,911

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,072,110

Vaccinated : 9,343,801

