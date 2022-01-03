Ethiopia reported 2,140 new coronavirus case on Monday

2,140 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the report by the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 3, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,176

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,140

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 428,796

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,828

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 442

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,490

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 356,997

New deaths:11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,969

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,137,783

Vaccinated : 9,357,253

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Coronavirus updates in the past ten days , see below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 2, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,247

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,316

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 426,656

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 64,189

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:375

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 51

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,507

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,958

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,131,607

Vaccinated : 9,357,253

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, January 1, 2022

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 11,093

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,998

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 424,340

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 61,935

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:337

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 410

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,456

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:6,947

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,123,360

Vaccinated : 9,344,163

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 13,409

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,899

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 420,342

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 58,357

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:290

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 551

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355,046

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far :6,937

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:4,112,267

Vaccinated :9,344,163

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 14,035

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,998

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 415,443

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,020

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:260

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 321

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 354,495

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,926

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,098,858

Vaccinated : 9,344,106

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,713

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,700

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 410,445

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 49,353

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 247

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 387

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 354,174

New deaths: 5

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,916

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,084,823

Vaccinated : 9,344,003

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 13,280

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 5,185

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 405,745

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,045

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 232

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 396

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 353,787

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,911

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,072,110

Vaccinated : 9,343,801

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,572

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,946

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 398,696

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 38,809

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 199

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 856

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 352,987

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,898

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,052,568

Vaccinated : 9,343,599

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 14,027

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 5,013

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 395,750

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 36,723

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 193

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 106

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 352,131

New deaths: 6

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,894

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,041,996

Vaccinated : 9,343,467

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 12,348

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 4,573

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 390,737

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 31,822

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 168

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 632

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 352,025

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,888

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,027,969

Vaccinated : 9,343,355

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 13,147

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 3,793

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 386,164

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,884

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 153

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 89

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 351,393

New deaths: 5

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,885

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,015,621

Vaccinated : 9,295,910

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,828

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:2,992

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 382,371

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,185

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 140

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 136

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 351,304

New deaths: 3

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,880

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 4,002,474

Vaccinated : 9,263,950

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,016

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:2,323

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 379,379

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 21,332

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 138

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 109

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 351,168

New deaths: 5

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,877

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,991,646

Vaccinated : 9,225,960

