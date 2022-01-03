Ethiopia reported 2,140 new coronavirus case on Monday

2,140 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the report by the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,176
Newly confirmed cases: 2,140
Total confirmed cases: 428,796
Active cases: 64,828
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 442
New cases of recovery: 1,490
Total registered recovery: 356,997
New deaths:11
Total reported death so far: 6,969
The total number of people tested so far:4,137,783
Vaccinated : 9,357,253
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
