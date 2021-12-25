Coronavirus high rate of spread continues for a third day in a row

5,013 new coronavirus patients have been confirmed across Ethiopia over the past 24 hour, according to latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 14,027
Newly confirmed cases: 5,013
Total confirmed cases: 395,750
Active cases: 36,723
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 193
New cases of recovery: 106
Total registered recovery: 352,131
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far : 6,894
The total number of people tested so far: 4,041,996
Vaccinated : 9,343,467
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates between December 10 and December 23, 2021 , see below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 12,348
Newly confirmed cases: 4,573
Total confirmed cases: 390,737
Active cases: 31,822
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 168
New cases of recovery: 632
Total registered recovery: 352,025
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far : 6,888
The total number of people tested so far: 4,027,969
Vaccinated : 9,343,355
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 13,147
Newly confirmed cases: 3,793
Total confirmed cases: 386,164
Active cases: 27,884
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 153
New cases of recovery: 89
Total registered recovery: 351,393
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far : 6,885
The total number of people tested so far: 4,015,621
Vaccinated : 9,295,910
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,828
Newly confirmed cases:2,992
Total confirmed cases: 382,371
Active cases: 24,185
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 140
New cases of recovery: 136
Total registered recovery: 351,304
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far : 6,880
The total number of people tested so far: 4,002,474
Vaccinated : 9,263,950
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,016
Newly confirmed cases:2,323
Total confirmed cases: 379,379
Active cases: 21,332
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138
New cases of recovery: 109
Total registered recovery: 351,168
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far : 6,877
The total number of people tested so far: 3,991,646
Vaccinated : 9,225,960
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,145
Newly confirmed cases:681
Total confirmed cases: 377,056
Active cases: 19,123
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 138
New cases of recovery: 187
Total registered recovery: 351,059
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far : 6,872
The total number of people tested so far: 3,981,630
Vaccinated : 9,195,785
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,283
Newly confirmed cases: 565
Total confirmed cases: 376,375
Active cases: 18,634
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 150
New cases of recovery: 49
Total registered recovery: 350,873
New deaths: 5
Total reported death so far : 6,866
The total number of people tested so far: 3,975,485
Vaccinated : 9,165,615
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,911
Newly confirmed cases: 791
Total confirmed cases: 375,810
Active cases: 18,123
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 150
New cases of recovery: 47
Total registered recovery: 350,824
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far : 6,861
The total number of people tested so far: 3,970,202
Vaccinated : 9,164,052
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,488
Newly confirmed cases: 617
Total confirmed cases: 375,019
Active cases: 17,381
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 146
New cases of recovery: 80
Total registered recovery: 350,777
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far : 6,859
The total number of people tested so far: 3,963,291
Vaccinated : 9,142,809
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,503
Newly confirmed cases: 542
Total confirmed cases: 374,402
Active cases: 16,848
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 148
New cases of recovery: 106
Total registered recovery: 350,697
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far : 6,855
The total number of people tested so far: 3,955,803
Vaccinated :9,089,716
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,630
Newly confirmed cases: 296
Total confirmed cases:373,860
Active cases: 16,421
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 160
New cases of recovery: 74
Total registered recovery: 350,591
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 6,846
The total number of people tested so far: 3,949,300
Vaccinated : 9,058,001
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,779
Newly confirmed cases: 125
Total confirmed cases:373,240
Active cases: 15,993
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 152
New cases of recovery: 44
Total registered recovery: 350,412
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 6,833
The total number of people tested so far: 3,937,566
Vaccinated : 9,006,413
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,452
Newly confirmed cases: 115
Total confirmed cases: 373,115
Active cases: 15,916
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 157
New cases of recovery: 76
Total registered recovery: 350,368
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 6,829
The total number of people tested so far: 3,932,787
Vaccinated : 8,976,651
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
