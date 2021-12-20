Ethiopia reported 681 new coronavirus patients

By
Account
-
0
47
Advertisement

Ethiopia reported 681 new coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health latest report

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,145
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:681
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 377,056
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,123
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 138
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 187
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 351,059
New deaths: 6
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,872
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,981,630
Vaccinated : 9,195,785
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Coronavirus updates between December 6 and December 19, 2021 , see below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,283
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 565
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 376,375
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,634
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 150
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 49
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,873
New deaths: 5
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,866
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,975,485
Vaccinated : 9,165,615
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,911
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 791
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 375,810
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,123
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 150
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 47
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,824
New deaths: 2
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,861
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,970,202
Vaccinated : 9,164,052
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,488
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 617
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 375,019
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,381
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 146
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 80
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,777
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,859
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,963,291
Vaccinated : 9,142,809
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,503
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 542
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 374,402
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,848
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 148
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 106
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,697
New deaths: 9
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far : 6,855
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,955,803
Vaccinated :9,089,716
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,630
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 296
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:373,860
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,421
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 160
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 74
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,591
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,846
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,949,300
Vaccinated : 9,058,001
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,779
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 125
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:373,240
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,993
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 152
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 44
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,412
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,833
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,937,566
Vaccinated : 9,006,413
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,452
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 115
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 373,115
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,916
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 157
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 76
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,368
New deaths: 0
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,829
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,932,787
Vaccinated : 8,976,651
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,984
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 132
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 373,00
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,877
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 168
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 101
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,292
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,829
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,929,335
Vaccinated : 8,954,983
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,530
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 157
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,868
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,853
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 169
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 119
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,191
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,822
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,924,351
Vaccinated : 8,911,330
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 09, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,657
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 123
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,711
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,818
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 177
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 94
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,072
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,819
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,918,821
Vaccinated :8,876,062
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 08, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,994
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 126
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,588
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,792
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 183
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 132
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,978
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,816
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,914,164
Vaccinated : 8,833,591
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 07, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,387
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 128
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,462
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,806
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 192
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 111
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,846
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,808
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,908,170
Vaccinated : 8,774,383
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 06, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,117
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:119
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,334
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,793
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 204
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 109
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,735
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,804
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,902,783
Vaccinated : 8,678,613
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
__
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here