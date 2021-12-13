Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Ethiopia reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 125 new coronavirus patients have been confirmed across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,779
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 125
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:373,240
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,993
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 152
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 44
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,412
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,833
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,937,566
Vaccinated : 9,006,413
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,452
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 115
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 373,115
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,916
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 157
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 76
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,368
New deaths: 0
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,829
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,932,787
Vaccinated : 8,976,651
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,984
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 132
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 373,00
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,877
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 168
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 101
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,292
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,829
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,929,335
Vaccinated : 8,954,983
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,530
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 157
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,868
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,853
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 169
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 119
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,191
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,822
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,924,351
Vaccinated : 8,911,330
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 09, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,657
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 123
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,711
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,818
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 177
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 94
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 350,072
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,819
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,918,821
Vaccinated :8,876,062
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 08, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,994
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 126
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,588
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,792
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 183
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 132
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,978
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,816
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,914,164
Vaccinated : 8,833,591
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 07, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,387
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 128
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,462
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,806
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 192
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 111
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,846
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,808
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,908,170
Vaccinated : 8,774,383
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 06, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,117
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:119
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,334
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,793
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 204
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 109
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,735
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,804
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,902,783
Vaccinated : 8,678,613
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 05, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,606
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 125
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,215
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,787
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 209
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 69
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,626
New deaths: 6
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,800
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,898,666
Vaccinated : 8,606,341
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 04, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,125
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 144
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 372,090
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,737
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 214
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 93
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,557
New deaths: 7
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,794
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,895,060
Vaccinated : 8,540,831
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 03, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,300
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 143
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,946
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,693
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 217
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 158
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,464
New deaths: 3
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,787
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,888,935
Vaccinated : 8,440,772
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 02, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,096
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 131
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,803
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,711
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 212
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 182
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,306
New deaths: 13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,784
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,883,635
Vaccinated : 8,317,492
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 01, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,616
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 136
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,672
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,775
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 234
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:349,124
New deaths: 16
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,771
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,877,539
Vaccinated : 8,106,497
