Thursday, December 2, 2021
Updated:

Ethiopia reported 131 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

131 New coronavirus patients have been confirmed across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 02, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,096
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 131
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,803
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,711
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 212
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 182
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,306
New deaths: 13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,784
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,883,635
Vaccinated : 8,317,492
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, December 01, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,616
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 136
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,672
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,775
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 234
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:349,124
New deaths: 16
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,771
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,877,539
Vaccinated : 8,106,497
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,893
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:371,536
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,742
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,037
New deaths: 5
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,755
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,871,923
Vaccinated : 7,864,977
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,753
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 84
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:371,346
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,708
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 299
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,886
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,750
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,865,030
Vaccinated : 7,573,041
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,642
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 85
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,262
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,721
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 500
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,799
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,740
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,860,277
Vaccinated : 7,342,877
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,145
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 119
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,177
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,140
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 226
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 211
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,299
New deaths: 9
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,736
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,856,635
Vaccinated : 7,044,802
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,235
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 172
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 6,727
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,241
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 229
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 215
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,088
New deaths:13
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,727
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,850,490
Vaccinated : 6,574,164
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,355
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 174
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,886
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,297
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 227
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 187
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:347,873
New deaths: 6
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,714
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,844,225
Vaccinated : 6,051,749
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,826
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,712
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,316
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 229
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 117
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 347,686
New deaths: 4
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,708
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,836,900
Vaccinated :5,466,920
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,049
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,522
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,247
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 231
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 627
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 347,569
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,704
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,830,074
Vaccinated : 4,850,978
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,349
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 132
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,332
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,695
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 241
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 65
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 346,942
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,693
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,823,025
Vaccinated : 4,371,241
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:4,300
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 155
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,200
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,639
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 260
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 205
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 346,877
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,682
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,817,676
Vaccinated : 4,055,329
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:6,273
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 178
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,054
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,708
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 265
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 346,672
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,672
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,813,376
Vaccinated : 3,912,125
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
