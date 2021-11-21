Ethiopia reported 155 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

155 new coronavirus patients have been confirmed over the past 24 hours across Ethiopia, according to latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4,300
Newly confirmed cases: 155
Total confirmed cases: 370,200
Active cases: 16,639
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 260
New cases of recovery: 205
Total registered recovery: 346,877
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 6,682
The total number of people tested so far: 3,817,676
Vaccinated : 4,055,329
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,273
Newly confirmed cases: 178
Total confirmed cases: 370,054
Active cases: 16,708
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 265
New cases of recovery: 125
Total registered recovery: 346,672
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 6,672
The total number of people tested so far: 3,813,376
Vaccinated : 3,912,125
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:5,830
Newly confirmed cases: 200
Total confirmed cases: 369,867
Active cases: 16,656
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 265
New cases of recovery: 114
Total registered recovery: 346,547
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 6,662
The total number of people tested so far: 3,807,103
Vaccinated : 3,784,061
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,480
Newly confirmed cases: 230
Total confirmed cases: 369,667
Active cases: 16,577
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:264
New cases of recovery: 168
Total registered recovery: 346,433
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far:6,655
The total number of people tested so far: 3,801,273
Vaccinated :3,752,669
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,785
Newly confirmed cases: 193
Total confirmed cases: 369,437
Active cases:16,523
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 289
New cases of recovery: 172
Total registered recovery: 346,265
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far:6,647
The total number of people tested so far: 3,794,793
Vaccinated :3,734,190
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,594
Newly confirmed cases: 265
Total confirmed cases: 369,244
Active cases: 16,511
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 280
New cases of recovery: 190
Total registered recovery: 346,093
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 6,638
The total number of people tested so far: 3,789,008
Vaccinated :3,691,159
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,775
Newly confirmed cases: 157
Total confirmed cases: 368,979
Active cases: 16,444
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 298
New cases of recovery: 1,196
Total registered recovery: 345,903
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 6,630
The total number of people tested so far: 3,782,414
Vaccinated :3,672,900
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,984
Newly confirmed cases: 176
Total confirmed cases: 368,822
Active cases: 17,490
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:285
New cases of recovery: 379
Total registered recovery: 344,707
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 6,623
The total number of people tested so far: 3,777,639
Vaccinated : 3,672,765
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,424
Newly confirmed cases: 300
Total confirmed cases: 368,646
Active cases: 17,703
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:292
New cases of recovery: 215
Total registered recovery: 344,328
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 6,613
The total number of people tested so far: 3,773,655
Vaccinated : 3,672,765
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,241
Newly confirmed cases: 240
Total confirmed cases: 368,346
Active cases: 17,630
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:318
New cases of recovery: 215
Total registered recovery: 344,113
New deaths: 18
Total reported death so far: 6,601
The total number of people tested so far: 3,767,231
Vaccinated : 3,671,041
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
