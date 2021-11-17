Nine coronavirus related deaths reported over the past 24 hours

The latest report from the Ministry of Health indicates that nine coronavirus related deaths have been reported across Ethiopia in the past 24 hours.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5.785
Newly confirmed cases: 193
Total confirmed cases: 369,437
Active cases:16,523
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 289
New cases of recovery: 172
Total registered recovery: 346,265
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far:6,647
The total number of people tested so far: 3,794,793
Vaccinated :3,734,190
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,594
Newly confirmed cases: 265
Total confirmed cases: 369,244
Active cases: 16,511
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 280
New cases of recovery: 190
Total registered recovery: 346,093
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 6,638
The total number of people tested so far: 3,789,008
Vaccinated :3,691,159
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,775
Newly confirmed cases: 157
Total confirmed cases: 368,979
Active cases: 16,444
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 298
New cases of recovery: 1,196
Total registered recovery: 345,903
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 6,630
The total number of people tested so far: 3,782,414
Vaccinated :3,672,900
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,984
Newly confirmed cases: 176
Total confirmed cases: 368,822
Active cases: 17,490
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:285
New cases of recovery: 379
Total registered recovery: 344,707
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 6,623
The total number of people tested so far: 3,777,639
Vaccinated : 3,672,765
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,424
Newly confirmed cases: 300
Total confirmed cases: 368,646
Active cases: 17,703
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:292
New cases of recovery: 215
Total registered recovery: 344,328
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 6,613
The total number of people tested so far: 3,773,655
Vaccinated : 3,672,765
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,241
Newly confirmed cases: 240
Total confirmed cases: 368,346
Active cases: 17,630
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:318
New cases of recovery: 215
Total registered recovery: 344,113
New deaths: 18
Total reported death so far: 6,601
The total number of people tested so far: 3,767,231
Vaccinated : 3,671,041
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,421
Newly confirmed cases: 249
Total confirmed cases: 368,106
Active cases: 17,623
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 357
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 343,898
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 6,583
The total number of people tested so far: 3,760
Vaccinated :3,666,196
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,855
Newly confirmed cases: 210
Total confirmed cases: 367,857
Active cases: 17,520
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 357
New cases of recovery: 217
Total registered recovery: 343,763
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 6,572
The total number of people tested so far: 3,755,569
Vaccinated : 3,664,374
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,974
Newly confirmed cases: 278
Total confirmed cases: 367,647
Active cases: 17,538
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 391
New cases of recovery: 115
Total registered recovery: 343,546
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 6,561
The total number of people tested so far: 3,749,714
Vaccinated : 3,644,374
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,638
Newly confirmed cases:159
Total confirmed cases: 367,369
Active cases: 17,385
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 388
New cases of recovery: 324
Total registered recovery: 343,431
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far:6,551
The total number of people tested so far: 3,743,740
Vaccinated : 3,664,324
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
