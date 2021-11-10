Thursday, November 11, 2021
Two hundred ten new coronavirus cases confirmed over the past 24 hours

Two hundred and ten new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health. Number of new deaths during the same period is 11

Ethiopia _ Coronavirus _ November 10

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,855
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 210
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 367,857
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,520
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 357
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 217
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 343,763
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,572
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,755,569
Vaccinated : 3,664,374
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,974
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 367,647
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,538
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 391
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 115
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 343,546
New deaths: 10
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,561
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,749,714
Vaccinated : 3,644,374
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,638
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:159
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 367,369
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,385
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 388
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 343,431
New deaths: 9
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:6,551
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,743,740
Vaccinated : 3,664,324
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,962
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:148
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 367,210
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,559
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 421
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 276
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 343,107
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,542
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,739,102
Vaccinated : 3,664,112
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,844
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:279
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 367,062
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,698
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 393
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 269
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 342,831
New deaths: 14
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,531
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,735,140
Vaccinated : 3,652,475
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,119
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:359
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 366,783
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,702
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 390
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 342,562
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,517
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,729,296
Vaccinated : 3,646,808
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,341
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 327
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 366,424
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,675
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 420
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 826
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 342,238
New deaths:15
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,509
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,722,177
Vaccinated : 3,634,219
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,730
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:321
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 366,097
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,189
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 423
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 224
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 366,097
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,494
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,714,,836
Vaccinated : 3,602,736
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,213
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:404
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365,776
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,100
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 423
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 937
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 341,188
New deaths: 19
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,486
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,709,106
Vaccinated : 3,579,852
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,296
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 205
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365,372
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,652
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 414
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 509
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 340,251
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,467
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,701,893
Vaccinated : 3,551,276
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,176
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 207
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365,167
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,964
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 432
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 422
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 339,742
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,459
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,696,597
Vaccinated : 3,513,870
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
