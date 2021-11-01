Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Ethiopia reported 205 new coronavirus case

Ethiopia reported 205 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, as indicated in the latest MoH update

Ethiopia Coronavirus _

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,296
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 205
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365,372
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,652
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 414
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 509
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 340,251
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,467
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,701,893
Vaccinated : 3,551,276
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,176
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 207
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365,167
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,964
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 432
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 422
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 339,742
New deaths: 8
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,459
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,696,597
Vaccinated : 3,513,870
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,458
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 384
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 364,960
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,187
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 425
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 228
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 339,320
New deaths: 14
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,451
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,662,421
Vaccinated : 3,500,086
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,753
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 478
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 364,576
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,045
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 435
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 316
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 339,092
New deaths: 9
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,437
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,684,963
Vaccinated : 3,464,375
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,578
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 386
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 364,098
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,892
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 486
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 365
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338,776
New deaths: 16
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,428
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,677,210
Vaccinated : 3,418,934
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,815
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 472
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 363,712
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,887
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 510
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,497
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338,411
New deaths: 19
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,412
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,670,632
Vaccinated : 3,355,370
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,939
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 568
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 363,240
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 19,931
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 484
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 752
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 336,914
New deaths: 16
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,393
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,663,817
Vaccinated : 3,287,420
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,703
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 337
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,672
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,131
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 491
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 746
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 336,162
New deaths: 19
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,377
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,655,878
Vaccinated : 3,264,531
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,377
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 247
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,335
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 20,559
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 523
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,471
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 335,416
New deaths: 11
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,358
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,650,175
Vaccinated : 3,217,099
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,762
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 441
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,088
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,794
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 528
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 463
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 332,945
New deaths: 14
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,347
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,644,798
Vaccinated : 3,211,211
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,292
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 620
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 361,647
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,830
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 512
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,215
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 332,482
New deaths: 17
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,333
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,638,036
Vaccinated : 3,201,732
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,340
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 524
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 361,027
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,442
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 518
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 446
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 331,267
New deaths: 29
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,316
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,630,744
Vaccinated : 3,114,045
