Sunday, October 24, 2021
Updated:

441 new coronavirus cases confirmed across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 441 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Ethiopia

Ethiopia coronavirus
Lia Tadesse (Minister For Health. Photo : File/ENA)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,762
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 441
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 362,088
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,794
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 528
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 463
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 332,945
New deaths: 14
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,347
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,644,798
Vaccinated : 3,211,211
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,292
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 620
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 361,647
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 22,830
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 512
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,215
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 332,482
New deaths: 17
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,333
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,638,036
Vaccinated : 3,201,732
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,340
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 524
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 361,027
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,442
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 518
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 446
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 331,267
New deaths: 29
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,316
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,630,744
Vaccinated : 3,114,045
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,444
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 622
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 360,503
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,393
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 542
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 487
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330,821
New deaths: 29
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,287
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,623,404
Vaccinated : 3,077,505
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,810
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 386
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,881
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,287
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 555
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,077
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330,334
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,258
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,614,960
Vaccinated : 3,046,441
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,743
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 248
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,495
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 601
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 295
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 329,257
New deaths: 21
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,238
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,609,150
Vaccinated : 3,043,537
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,456
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 508
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,247
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,066
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 599
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 441
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,962
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,217
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,604,407
Vaccinated : 3,042,671
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,591
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 394
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,739
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,019
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 613
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 400
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,521
New deaths: 28
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,197
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,597,951
Vaccinated : 3,040,483
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,889
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 795
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,345
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,053
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 627
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,386
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,121
New deaths: 28
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,169
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,591,360
Vaccinated : 3,035,218
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,253
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 778
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 357,550
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,672
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 650
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 870
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 326,735
New deaths: 38
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,141
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,582,493
Vaccinated : 3,018,566
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,382
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 929
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 356,772
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,802
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 708
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 877
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 325,865
New deaths: 37
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,103
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,574,218
Vaccinated : 3,005,299
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,126
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 842
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 355,843
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,787
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 715
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 538
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324,988
New deaths: 40
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,066
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,564,836
Vaccinated : 2,993,304
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
