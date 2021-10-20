Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Ethiopia reported 622 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Ethiopia reported 622 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to information released by MoH

Ethiopia Coronavirus _
Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health (Photo : ENA/File)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,444
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 622
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 360,503
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,393
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 542
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 487
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330,821
New deaths: 29
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,287
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,623,404
Vaccinated : 3,077,505
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,810
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 386
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,881
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:23,287
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 555
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,077
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330,334
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,258
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,614,960
Vaccinated : 3,046,441
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,743
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 248
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,495
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 601
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 295
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 329,257
New deaths: 21
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,238
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,609,150
Vaccinated : 3,043,537
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,456
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 508
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 359,247
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,066
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 599
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 441
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,962
New deaths: 20
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,217
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,604,407
Vaccinated : 3,042,671
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,591
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 394
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,739
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,019
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 613
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 400
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,521
New deaths: 28
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,197
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,597,951
Vaccinated : 3,040,483
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,889
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 795
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,345
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,053
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 627
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,386
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,121
New deaths: 28
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,169
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,591,360
Vaccinated : 3,035,218
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,253
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 778
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 357,550
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,672
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 650
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 870
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 326,735
New deaths: 38
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,141
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,582,493
Vaccinated : 3,018,566
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,382
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 929
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 356,772
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,802
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 708
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 877
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 325,865
New deaths: 37
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,103
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,574,218
Vaccinated : 3,005,299
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,126
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 842
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 355,843
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,787
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 715
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 538
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324,988
New deaths: 40
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,066
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,564,836
Vaccinated : 2,993,304
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,727
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 525
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 355,001
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,523
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 735
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 945
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324,450
New deaths: 36
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,026
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,557,710
Vaccinated : 2,973,677
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,352
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 443
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 354,476
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,979
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 745
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,492
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 323,505
New deaths: 40
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,990
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,551,983
Vaccinated : 2,958,714
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,524
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 608
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 354,033
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,068
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 736
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 322,013
New deaths:29
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,950
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,546,631
Vaccinated : 2,956,130
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
