Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Ethiopia : 40 coronavirus related deaths reported

40 coronavirus related deaths were reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, based on the latest update from the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia Coronavirus _ October 12
Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health ( Photo : ENA/File)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,126
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 842
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 355,843
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,787
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 715
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 538
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324,988
New deaths: 40
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,066
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,564,836
Vaccinated : 2,993,304
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,727
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 525
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 355,001
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,523
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 735
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 945
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324,450
New deaths: 36
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,026
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,557,710
Vaccinated : 2,973,677
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,352
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 443
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 354,476
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,979
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 745
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,492
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 323,505
New deaths: 40
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,990
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,551,983
Vaccinated : 2,958,714
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,524
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 608
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 354,033
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,068
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 736
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 322,013
New deaths:29
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,950
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,546,631
Vaccinated : 2,956,130
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,415
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 921
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 353,425
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,807
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:745
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,706
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 321,695
New deaths:33
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,921
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,540,107
Vaccinated : 2,954,776
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,517
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,166
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 352,504
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,625
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 749
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,093
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 319,989
New deaths:45
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,888
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,531,692
Vaccinated : 2,943,541
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,216
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,134
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 351,338
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,597
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 765
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 889
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318,896
New deaths:32
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,843
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,522,175
Vaccinated : 2,924,511
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,265
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 973
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 350,204
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,384
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 749
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 933
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318,007
New deaths:46
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,811
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,512,959
Vaccinated : 2,900,826
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,895
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 562
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 349,231
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,390
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 760
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,903
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 317,074
New deaths:43
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,765
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,503,694
Vaccinated : 2,890,113
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,025
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 697
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 348,669
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,774
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 771
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 713
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 315,171
New deaths:47
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,722
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,497,799
Vaccinated : 2,868,247
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,004
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 888
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347,972
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,837
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 776
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 443
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 314,458
New deaths:45
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,675
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,491,774
Vaccinated : 2,853,534
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,752
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,410
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347,084
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,437
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 802
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,209
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 314,015
New deaths:48
Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,630
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,484,770
Vaccinated : 2,856,031
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020
_
