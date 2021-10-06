Ethiopia reported 1,134 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hrs

The Ministry of Health disclosed that 1,134 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Ethiopia during the past 24 hours.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,216
Newly confirmed cases: 1,134
Total confirmed cases: 351,338
Active cases: 26,597
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 765
New cases of recovery: 889
Total registered recovery: 318,896
New deaths:32
Total reported death so far: 5,843
The total number of people tested so far: 3,522,175
Vaccinated : 2,924,511
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,265
Newly confirmed cases: 973
Total confirmed cases: 350,204
Active cases: 26,384
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 749
New cases of recovery: 933
Total registered recovery: 318,007
New deaths:46
Total reported death so far: 5,811
The total number of people tested so far: 3,512,959
Vaccinated : 2,900,826
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,895
Newly confirmed cases: 562
Total confirmed cases: 349,231
Active cases: 26,390
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 760
New cases of recovery: 1,903
Total registered recovery: 317,074
New deaths:43
Total reported death so far: 5,765
The total number of people tested so far: 3,503,694
Vaccinated : 2,890,113
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,025
Newly confirmed cases: 697
Total confirmed cases: 348,669
Active cases: 27,774
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 771
New cases of recovery: 713
Total registered recovery: 315,171
New deaths:47
Total reported death so far: 5,722
The total number of people tested so far: 3,497,799
Vaccinated : 2,868,247
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,004
Newly confirmed cases: 888
Total confirmed cases: 347,972
Active cases: 27,837
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 776
New cases of recovery: 443
Total registered recovery: 314,458
New deaths:45
Total reported death so far: 5,675
The total number of people tested so far: 3,491,774
Vaccinated : 2,853,534
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,752
Newly confirmed cases: 1,410
Total confirmed cases: 347,084
Active cases: 27,437
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 802
New cases of recovery: 1,209
Total registered recovery: 314,015
New deaths:48
Total reported death so far: 5,630
The total number of people tested so far: 3,484,770
Vaccinated : 2,856,031
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,226
Newly confirmed cases: 1,352
Total confirmed cases: 345,674
Active cases: 27,284
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 790
New cases of recovery: 2,099
Total registered recovery: 312,806
New deaths: 48
Total reported death so far: 5,582
The total number of people tested so far: 3,474,018
Vaccinated : 2,853,785
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,750
Newly confirmed cases: 1,218
Total confirmed cases: 344,322
Active cases: 28,079
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 806
New cases of recovery: 468
Total registered recovery: 310,707
New deaths: 46
Total reported death so far: 5,534
The total number of people tested so far: 3,463,792
Vaccinated : 2,827,455
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,366
Newly confirmed cases: 799
Total confirmed cases: 343,104
Active cases: 27,375
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 780
New cases of recovery: 1,301
Total registered recovery: 310,239
New deaths: 49
Total reported death so far: 5,488
The total number of people tested so far: 3,545,042
Vaccinated : 2,797,751
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,422
Newly confirmed cases: 591
Total confirmed cases: 342,305
Active cases: 27,926
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 791
New cases of recovery: 543
Total registered recovery: 308,938
New deaths: 38
Total reported death so far: 5,439
The total number of people tested so far: 3,446,676
Vaccinated : 2,785,637
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,076
Newly confirmed cases: 869
Total confirmed cases: 341,714
Active cases: 27,916
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 798
New cases of recovery: 539
Total registered recovery: 308,395
New deaths: 32
Total reported death so far: 5,401
The total number of people tested so far: 3,442,254
Vaccinated : 2,776,985
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,722
Newly confirmed cases: 1,187
Total confirmed cases: 340,845
Active cases: 27,618
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 793
New cases of recovery: 1,568
Total registered recovery: 307,856
New deaths: 38
Total reported death so far: 5,369
The total number of people tested so far: 3,436,178
Vaccinated : 2,760,230
