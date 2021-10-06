Ethiopia reported 1,134 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hrs

The Ministry of Health disclosed that 1,134 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Ethiopia during the past 24 hours.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,216

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,134

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 351,338

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,597

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 765

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 889

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318,896

New deaths:32

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,843

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,522,175

Vaccinated : 2,924,511

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,265

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 973

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 350,204

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,384

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 749

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 933

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318,007

New deaths:46

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,811

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,512,959

Vaccinated : 2,900,826

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,895

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 562

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 349,231

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,390

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 760

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,903

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 317,074

New deaths:43

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,765

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,503,694

Vaccinated : 2,890,113

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,025

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 697

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 348,669

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,774

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 771

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 713

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 315,171

New deaths:47

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,722

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,497,799

Vaccinated : 2,868,247

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,004

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 888

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347,972

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,837

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 776

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 443

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 314,458

New deaths:45

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,675

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,491,774

Vaccinated : 2,853,534

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,752

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,410

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 347,084

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,437

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 802

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,209

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 314,015

New deaths:48

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,630

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,484,770

Vaccinated : 2,856,031

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,226

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,352

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 345,674

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,284

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 790

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,099

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 312,806

New deaths: 48

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,582

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,474,018

Vaccinated : 2,853,785

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,750

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,218

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 344,322

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,079

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 806

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 468

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 310,707

New deaths: 46

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,534

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,463,792

Vaccinated : 2,827,455

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,366

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 799

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 343,104

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,375

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 780

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,301

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 310,239

New deaths: 49

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,488

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,545,042

Vaccinated : 2,797,751

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,422

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 591

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 342,305

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,926

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 791

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 543

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 308,938

New deaths: 38

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,439

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,446,676

Vaccinated : 2,785,637

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,076

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 869

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 341,714

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,916

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 798

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 539

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 308,395

New deaths: 32

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,401

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,442,254

Vaccinated : 2,776,985

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,722

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,187

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 340,845

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,618

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 793

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,568

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 307,856

New deaths: 38

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,369

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,436,178

Vaccinated : 2,760,230

