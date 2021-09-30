48 coronavirus related deaths reported over the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health latest report indicates that 48 people died of coronavirus disease across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,226

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,352

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 345,674

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,284

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 790

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,099

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 312,806

New deaths: 48

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,582

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,474,018

Vaccinated : 2,853,785

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,750

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,218

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 344,322

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,079

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 806

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 468

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 310,707

New deaths: 46

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,534

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,463,792

Vaccinated : 2,827,455

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,366

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 799

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 343,104

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,375

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 780

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,301

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 310,239

New deaths: 49

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,488

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,545,042

Vaccinated : 2,797,751

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,422

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 591

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 342,305

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,926

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 791

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 543

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 308,938

New deaths: 38

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,439

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,446,676

Vaccinated : 2,785,637

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,076

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 869

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 341,714

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,916

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 798

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 539

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 308,395

New deaths: 32

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,401

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,442,254

Vaccinated : 2,776,985

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,722

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,187

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 340,845

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,618

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 793

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,568

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 307,856

New deaths: 38

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,369

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,436,178

Vaccinated : 2,760,230

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,468

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,352

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 339,658

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,037

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 813

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,065

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 306,288

New deaths: 40

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,331

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,428,456

Vaccinated : 2,751,057

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,481

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,544

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 338,306

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,790

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 799

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 455

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 305,223

New deaths: 37

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,291

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,418,988

Vaccinated : 2,729,775

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,379

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,489

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 336,762

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,738

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 789

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,179

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 304,768

New deaths: 47

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,254

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,409,507

Vaccinated : 3,281,470

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,463

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,575

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 335,273

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,475

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 835

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,804

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 303,589

New deaths: 43

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,207

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,400,128

Vaccinated : 3,225,168

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,351

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 737

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:333,698

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,747

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 831

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,101

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 301,785

New deaths: 34

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,164

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,389,665

Vaccinated : 3,184,627

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,327

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 958

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:332,961

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,145

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 784

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,572

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 300,684

New deaths: 15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,130

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,384,314

Vaccinated : 3,018,870

