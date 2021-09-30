48 coronavirus related deaths reported over the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health latest report indicates that 48 people died of coronavirus disease across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,226
Newly confirmed cases: 1,352
Total confirmed cases: 345,674
Active cases: 27,284
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 790
New cases of recovery: 2,099
Total registered recovery: 312,806
New deaths: 48
Total reported death so far: 5,582
The total number of people tested so far: 3,474,018
Vaccinated : 2,853,785
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,750
Newly confirmed cases: 1,218
Total confirmed cases: 344,322
Active cases: 28,079
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 806
New cases of recovery: 468
Total registered recovery: 310,707
New deaths: 46
Total reported death so far: 5,534
The total number of people tested so far: 3,463,792
Vaccinated : 2,827,455
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,366
Newly confirmed cases: 799
Total confirmed cases: 343,104
Active cases: 27,375
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 780
New cases of recovery: 1,301
Total registered recovery: 310,239
New deaths: 49
Total reported death so far: 5,488
The total number of people tested so far: 3,545,042
Vaccinated : 2,797,751
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,422
Newly confirmed cases: 591
Total confirmed cases: 342,305
Active cases: 27,926
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 791
New cases of recovery: 543
Total registered recovery: 308,938
New deaths: 38
Total reported death so far: 5,439
The total number of people tested so far: 3,446,676
Vaccinated : 2,785,637
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,076
Newly confirmed cases: 869
Total confirmed cases: 341,714
Active cases: 27,916
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 798
New cases of recovery: 539
Total registered recovery: 308,395
New deaths: 32
Total reported death so far: 5,401
The total number of people tested so far: 3,442,254
Vaccinated : 2,776,985
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,722
Newly confirmed cases: 1,187
Total confirmed cases: 340,845
Active cases: 27,618
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 793
New cases of recovery: 1,568
Total registered recovery: 307,856
New deaths: 38
Total reported death so far: 5,369
The total number of people tested so far: 3,436,178
Vaccinated : 2,760,230
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,468
Newly confirmed cases: 1,352
Total confirmed cases: 339,658
Active cases: 28,037
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 813
New cases of recovery: 1,065
Total registered recovery: 306,288
New deaths: 40
Total reported death so far: 5,331
The total number of people tested so far: 3,428,456
Vaccinated : 2,751,057
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,481
Newly confirmed cases: 1,544
Total confirmed cases: 338,306
Active cases: 27,790
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 799
New cases of recovery: 455
Total registered recovery: 305,223
New deaths: 37
Total reported death so far: 5,291
The total number of people tested so far: 3,418,988
Vaccinated : 2,729,775
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,379
Newly confirmed cases: 1,489
Total confirmed cases: 336,762
Active cases: 26,738
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 789
New cases of recovery: 1,179
Total registered recovery: 304,768
New deaths: 47
Total reported death so far: 5,254
The total number of people tested so far: 3,409,507
Vaccinated : 3,281,470
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,463
Newly confirmed cases: 1,575
Total confirmed cases: 335,273
Active cases: 26,475
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 835
New cases of recovery: 1,804
Total registered recovery: 303,589
New deaths: 43
Total reported death so far: 5,207
The total number of people tested so far: 3,400,128
Vaccinated : 3,225,168
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,351
Newly confirmed cases: 737
Total confirmed cases:333,698
Active cases: 26,747
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 831
New cases of recovery: 1,101
Total registered recovery: 301,785
New deaths: 34
Total reported death so far: 5,164
The total number of people tested so far: 3,389,665
Vaccinated : 3,184,627
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,327
Newly confirmed cases: 958
Total confirmed cases:332,961
Active cases: 27,145
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 784
New cases of recovery: 2,572
Total registered recovery: 300,684
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 5,130
The total number of people tested so far: 3,384,314
Vaccinated : 3,018,870
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
_
