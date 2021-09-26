32 coronavirus related deaths reported over the past 24 hrs

32 coronavirus related deaths reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. The total death has now reached 5,401

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,076

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 869

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 341,714

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,916

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 798

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 539

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 308,395

New deaths: 32

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,401

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,442,254

Vaccinated : 2,776,985

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,722

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,187

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 340,845

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,618

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 793

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,568

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 307,856

New deaths: 38

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,369

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,436,178

Vaccinated : 2,760,230

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,468

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,352

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 339,658

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,037

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 813

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,065

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 306,288

New deaths: 40

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,331

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,428,456

Vaccinated : 2,751,057

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,481

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,544

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 338,306

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,790

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 799

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 455

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 305,223

New deaths: 37

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,291

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,418,988

Vaccinated : 2,729,775

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,379

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,489

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 336,762

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,738

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 789

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,179

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 304,768

New deaths: 47

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,254

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,409,507

Vaccinated : 3,281,470

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,463

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,575

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 335,273

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,475

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 835

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,804

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 303,589

New deaths: 43

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,207

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,400,128

Vaccinated : 3,225,168

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,351

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 737

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:333,698

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,747

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 831

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,101

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 301,785

New deaths: 34

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,164

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,389,665

Vaccinated : 3,184,627

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,327

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 958

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:332,961

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,145

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 784

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,572

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 300,684

New deaths: 15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,130

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,384,314

Vaccinated : 3,018,870

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,464

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,509

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 332,003

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,774

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 800

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,760

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 298,112

New deaths: 25

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,115

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,377,987

Vaccinated : 2,966,309

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 10,238

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,759

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 330,494

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 29,050

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 789

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 748

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 296,352

New deaths: 31

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,090

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,368,523

Vaccinated : 2,960,109

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,725

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,669

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 328,735

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,070

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 806

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,049

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 295,604

New deaths: 24

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,059

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,358,285

Vaccinated : 2,917,433

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌September 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,488

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,687

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 327,066

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,474

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 778

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,463

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 294,555

New deaths: 34

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,035

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,348,560

Vaccinated : 2,879,482

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

